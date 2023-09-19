Highlights Stefan Johansen, a talented midfielder, left QPR this summer and is currently without a club. He demonstrated strong attacking and passing abilities during his time at QPR.

Carlton Palmer has had his say on where Stefan Johansen should go now that he is without a club.

Former Norwegian international, Johansen, left Championship outfit, QPR in the summer following the mutual termination of his contract, despite being the club's captain.

The 32-year-old started 21 times for the West London side last season, and registered an admirable attacking output for a deep-lying midfielder. He netted twice and managed six assists.

He also thrived when needing to progress the ball, completing more than 80% of all passes attempted last term.

Johansen still has time left in his career for another move, before his powers drastically start to fade, but who should try and secure his services?

Stefan Johansen's career

Johansen came through in his homeland with Bodo/Glimt, and promptly moved to Stromsgodset where he won the Eliteserien title in his final full season.

This earned him his first move to Britain in 2014, and he has stayed ever since. Celtic took a chance on the then 23-year-old and were not made to regret their decision. He penned a three-and-a-half year deal in Glasgow and netted 19 times in 114 showings before leaving with a year left.

He enjoyed another lengthy spell at Fulham, where he made people take notice during his first 24 months. 19 goals contributions from midfield in his first campaign saw the Cottagers narrowly miss out on promotion via the playoffs, however, another top six finish was secured in the following season, and this time, they gained access to the topflight.

A loan move to West Bromwich Albion followed before he temporarily switched to QPR in a deal that would later become permanent.

Carlton Palmer has his say on Stefan Johansen's future

Former England international, Palmer, has shared his opinion about Johansen's career, and told Football League World the club that should move for the midfielder.

"Stefan Johansen is a very, very good footballer.

"I think maybe Glasgow Rangers might have a little look at him on a free. He is an experienced midfielder that can play really, really well, and play at a high level."

He continued: "Maybe someone like Glasgow Rangers may look at him on a free. He’s available, has experience, and has worked with the previous manager."

Would Stefan Johansen be a good addition at Rangers?

If Johansen was to move to Rangers, then it would certainly spark controversy due to the midfielder's previous Celtic links. Not many ply their trade on both sides of Glasgow at senior level thanks to the fierce rivalry that the clubs share.

The Gers have a number of options in the middle, with Michael Beale currently favouring a partnership of John Lundstram and Nicolas Raskin, but further depth would certainly be beneficial, if they want to compete with their Glasgow counterparts.

Rangers' season has been somewhat underwhelming so far. An opening day defeat to Kilmarnock and a recent derby disappointment has seen Beale's men drop six points from their first five games. They also failed to qualify for the Champions League, losing out to PSV Eindhoven over two legs.

In playing terms, bringing Johansen to Ibrox would be a good move for Rangers, however, his Celtic history may compel the club's hierarchy to steer clear.