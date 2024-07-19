Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Joe Hodge can add an extra layer of quality into the Huddersfield Town midfield if he does complete a move from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

As first reported by Football Insider, the Terriers are closing in on agreeing a season-long loan move for the 21-year-old, who spent the second-half of the previous campaign with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, scoring once in eight appearances.

Michael Duff is said to be keen to bring the Irishman to the club to bolster his midfield ranks, having already signed Herbie Kane and Antony Evans this summer on permanent deals.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player and England international Palmer believes Hodge will complement to two other new arrivals in the middle of the park, with the Premier League loanee already proving his ability at a higher level.

Carlton Palmer: Joe Hodge will suit Michael Duff’s style of play at Huddersfield Town

Town will be hoping for an immediate return to the second tier after suffering relegation from the Championship in the previous campaign, and have already made significant moves this summer to help that dream become reality.

The arrival of former Barnsley boss Duff made their intentions clear very early on, with the 46-year-old getting the Tykes to the playoff final the last time he managed in the division, playing an attacking brand of football that took the league by storm.

Michael Duff managerial record up to 19/7/24 Club Matches Wins Draws Defeats Swansea City 21 6 6 9 Barnsley 58 32 9 17 Cheltenham Town 202 85 54 63 Source: Transfermarkt

With an emphasis on winning the ball high up and creating chances at will, Palmer believes that sort of gameplan will play right into the hands of Hodge if he does make the move to the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, and believes that he may play high up the pitch too.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Hodge joined Championship outfit QPR for the second-half of last season, scoring once in eight appearances.

"At the time of signing for QPR, Cifuentes stated that is very comfortable in possession, very good in small spaces, and very good in the passing games.

“He can play as an eight or a 10, but his natural position is as an attacking player. Having seen the way that he [Michael Duff] plays, with Barnsley especially, he likes to be very attack-minded, and he likes to play a player in that hole who can be creative and get a goal or two.

“So it doesn’t surprise me that he’s on the hunt for another midfield player, because Herbie Kane and Evans are players that will play as orthodox midfield players.

Joe Hodge arrival will surely signify more freedom for Herbie Kane and Antony Evans

Hodge was something of a utility man for QPR after his arrival at Loftus Road in January, with the Republic of Ireland youth international filling in at a number of roles across the pitch for the West London outfit.

Whether he was filling in around the centre of the park, pushed further forward, or dropping back into a defensive role, Hodge seemed to thrive across the board for Cifuentes’ side, as they rallied to avoid the drop from the second tier.

Despite his versatility, it would be a shock to see the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee deployed in an attacking role in the year to come if he were to move to Yorkshire, especially with the talents alongside him who could thrive in a similar role.

Both Kane and Evans [pictured at Paderborn in Germany] have flourished when playing further forward behind the strikers during their careers, and will be looking to chip in with valuable goals across the camping as the race for promotion from the third tier gets underway.

With that in mind, the sensible option for Duff would be to utilise Hodge in his most-favoured position, which is a bit further back as a number six, where he can mop up possession and recycle back out to the wing-backs at the earliest opportunity, or link up with those further forward when necessary.

Goals aren’t something that the 21-year-old has been renowned for during his early career, with a solitary strike for Rangers last season adding to his three for the Wolves youth sides during his journey up through the academy.

Therefore, his impending arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium looks to signify the loosening of the shackles on his soon-to-be midfield teammates more than anything else, with his solid, energetic performances in the engine room likely to be needed as Town push players forward.

Herbie Kane can capitalise from Joe Hodge's imminent Huddersfield Town arrival

You only have to look at the last time that Herbie Kane and Michael Duff linked up to see just how influential the boss sees the former Liverpool youngster as being on the field.

During the pair’s 2022/23 campaign at Barnsley together, the former Doncaster Rovers man was pulling the strings from his position in the middle of the park, with the likes of Luca Connell holding the fort as he made late arrivals into the penalty area.

With his pinpoint passing and eye for goal, Kane benefited massively in the system utilised by the current Town boss, as he sprayed balls left and right to tee up teammates, as well as rifling in the odd goal himself as the Oakwell side made it to the League One playoff final.

With previous history in mind, it would make complete sense for Hodge to essentially fill the ‘Connell role’ in the season to come, which will allow Kane to unleash his attributes with abandon in the final third, with the Terriers likely to benefit as a result.

Like Hodge, Evans has also had his versatility tested over the previous campaign at Rovers, having been used in all manner of positions through the centre of the team, but his best football was often played with goals on his mind.

With 12 goal contributions to his name, the former Crewe Alexandra man will likely be lining up alongside Kane in a more advanced position in the midfield three, with Hodge dropping deep to steady the ship in possession.

With the likes of Miller and Sorensen bombing on down the flanks, Hodge’s dependability and cool head will give his side assurance to commit players forward when they have the ball, with the Wolves loanee on hand to stop counter-attacks when required.

Having taken over a squad that struggled for goals in the previous campaign, Duff has made immediate strides to combat that weakness, and while he may not be getting himself on the scoresheet much himself, Hodge’s arrival can certainly help his side in an attacking sense.

With the Terriers expecting to dominate games after dropping down from the second tier, a high-pressure, front-foot style will take the game to their opponents on a regular basis, and Hodge’s ability to recycle possession quickly, and sharp-minded antics will help his side keep momentum on their side when they have the upper hand.

Joe Hodge can add to Michael Duff’s impressive Huddersfield Town transfer window

If Hodge were to join the Terriers this summer, he would become the side’s fifth summer signing, as Duff looks to put his own stamp on the team ahead of their League One campaign.

Having made the move to bring Kane across Yorkshire from old club Barnsley, the arrival of Evans will help to give Town a cutting edge in the middle of the park.

The ex-Swansea City boss seems to favour a formation that utilises wing-backs bombing up and down the flanks, and the arrival of Mickel Miller and Lasse Sorensen will be providing the width in that regard, following their arrival from Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City respectively.

With Hodge set to join and fill in behind the strikers, Town have the makings of a very creative side on their hands, who will be looking to play front-foot football whenever they can.