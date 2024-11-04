Carlton Palmer believes that Cardiff City interim boss Omer Riza has done enough to earn the manager's job until the end of the season following the club's impressive run of form.

Riza took the reins after Erol Bulut was sacked in September, and despite a heavy defeat to Hull City in his first game, the Bluebirds have been resurgent since, and are now unbeaten in their last six games.

This run of form has seen Cardiff climb off the bottom of the table, out of the relegation zone and into 17th place, just six points off the play-off places, some turnaround considering their dismal start to the season.

Riza, who joined Cardiff's coaching team in the summer after leaving Watford, has been a breath of fresh air for players and supporters alike at the Cardiff City Stadium since taking charge, and there is a real clamour for him to be given the job on a permanent basis after his impressive tenure as interim boss.

Carlton Palmer tips Omer Riza to be given the job until the end of the season

Former England midfielder Palmer believes that Riza has done a fantastic job so far at Cardiff, and that recent results have shown that the players have bought into his methods.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Cardiff’s impressive run of form continues. They beat Plymouth 5-0, Portsmouth 2-0, a 0-0 away result at West Brom, and they’ve just beaten Norwich at home.

“The clamour for the players is that Omer Riza is to be given the job permanently. The players are pushing for it, they are obviously enjoying life under Omer, and the results are speaking for themselves.

“Obviously, things can change pretty quickly in football, we all know that happens, but Cardiff City, who were languishing at the foot of the table, are now on 15 points, and you can say they’re looking up the table, they’re only six points off the play-off places now, and three points off the relegation zone.

“It’s a fantastic job that Omer has done, and only over time do you know whether it will work out or not when a manager is given a job, but right now the players are playing for the manager, and they’re getting results, and you can’t argue with those results.

“They’ve played good sides and got results, so for me, give him the job until the end of the season and see how he goes.”

Omer Riza deserves the chance to lead Cardiff on a full-time basis

Riza may not have the most impressive CV in the world and doesn't possess the experience of some managers, but he has unlocked the potential of Cardiff's squad, and has really taken the handbrake off.

Despite having some quality attacking options, Bulut's Cardiff team failed to create chances and didn't score many goals, with set piece goals really papering over the cracks for them last season.

Riza hasn't been afraid to use players like Rubin Colwill and Ollie Tanner to their full potential, taking the shackles off and letting them express themselves, a far cry from the conservative days of Bulut's reign.

Cardiff City results under Omer Riza Date Result 28/09/24 Hull City 4-1 Cardiff City 01/10/24 Cardiff City 1-0 Millwall 06/10/24 Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City 19/10/24 Cardiff City 5-0 Plymouth Argyle 22/10/24 Cardiff City 2-0 Portsmouth 26/10/24 West Brom 0-0 Cardiff City 02/11/24 Cardiff City 2-1 Norwich City

Big wins over Plymouth and Portsmouth have shown that Cardiff can score goals, and a stalemate at West Brom also showed that they're capable of being solid defensively too, making it easy to see why supporters think Riza should get the job on a permanent basis.

Riza's brief foray into first-team management saw him relegated to the National League with Leyton Orient in 2017, but a lot has changed since then, and he's got a tune out of Cardiff in recent weeks.

The 44-year-old can't have done much more to earn a chance at leading Cardiff on a full-time basis, and he certainly looks worth persisting with until the end of the season at least.