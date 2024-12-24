Last week, Football League World exclusively revealed that Isaiah Jones was looking for a move away from The Riverside after falling out of favour under Michael Carrick.

Having been a firm fixture for Boro since signing from Tootham and Mitcham in 2019, this season, the winger's game time has diminished, with Carrick favouring Liverpool loanee Ben Doak instead.

Over the past nine games, the 25-year-old has made just four appearances, accumulating a mere 26 minutes of playing time.

This leaves his brilliant breakthrough season of 2021-22 a distant memory and FLW understands that there is interest in the winger heading into January.

Isaiah Jones' 2021-22 Middlesbrough FC Season Stats Appearances 42 Average Rating 7.26 Goals 1 Assists 8 Chances Created 47 Successful Dribbles 58

With Boro in the play-offs and Jones on the fringes, this could spell the end of his story on Teesside, and there is likely going to be a whole host of clubs keen to strike a deal for the versatile right-sided player.

Carlton Palmer gives Isaiah Jones verdict

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Carlton Palmer gave his take on the news regarding Jones and believes it will not be a simple decision for Middlesbrough.

"It is a difficult one. I can see, from Isaiah's perspective, that he is not playing and wants to leave to get some game time," Palmer told Football League World.

"He signed a new three-year contract back in April, so I don’t see the 25-year-old leaving the club on a permanent basis. I think a loan move would suit both parties.

"Middlesbrough are doing well in the Championship, and that’s often how it goes. When your team is performing well, some players miss out on game time."

Palmer went on to emphasise that Michael Carrick needs to take a firm stance on the matter. He must either allow Jones to leave on loan and secure him a move or commit to keeping him at the club and ensure he continues to work hard for the squad.

Finally, the former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder added: "They won't let him go permanently - there is no chance of that. But, they may let him go out on loan."

Isaiah Jones may need a new outlook after falling to Middlesbrough fringes

Having been such an integral part of Boro's squad, it must be challenging for Jones to now see so little time on the pitch.

However, unless Carrick can secure promotion to the Premier League, it is difficult to see Doak staying at the Riverside post-loan deal.

This may afford the Middlesbrough number 11 a return to the squad and, having provided him with a new deal earlier this year, the club clearly have faith in him.

Therefore, the best move for Jones would be a temporary departure, where he can show his ability and provide a platform for himself heading into 2025-26.