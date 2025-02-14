Carlton Palmer has claimed that Blackburn Rovers will struggle to attract top names to replace John Eustace due to the nature of his exit from the club.

It has been reported by Alan Nixon that the likes of Gary O’Neil, Aitor Karanaka and Carlos Carvalhal are among the names being shortlisted by the Championship club.

Leyton Orient’s Richie Wellens has also been linked to the vacancy, via Alan Nixon, following Eustace’s switch from Ewood Park to Derby County.

Blackburn are among the sides chasing a top six finish in the second division this season, but the 45-year-old left for the Rams, with Alex Crook reporting a lack of backing from the owners led to the decision.

John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 52 18 15 19 34.62

Carlton Palmer raises ownership concern at Blackburn

Palmer has claimed that Jon Dahl Tomasson and Eustace’s exits in the last 12 months will raise alarm bells with prospective appointments.

But he believes the team is in a fantastic position, and that their organisation and discipline can still see them earn a play-off place.

“Gary O’Neill, Aitor Karanka, Raphael Wicky, Carlos Carvalhal, Lee Carsley are some of the names who have been linked with the vacant Blackburn Rovers job,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s a very difficult one when you look at the managers - Tomasson and now you look at Eustace - leaving the football club.

Related "Very surprised" - Pundit reveals issue Blackburn Rovers may have in trying to appoint Leyton Orient boss Carlton Palmer has praised Richie Wellens for the work he has done at Leyton Orient after he was linked with the Blackburn Rovers job.

“I’m sure there are going to be question marks for any manager who prospectively looks at taking over Blackburn Rovers.

“They’re currently in a fantastic position, going for promotion.

“They won’t get automatic promotion, we know that, so it’s securing a play-off place. They won the other night without John Eustace at QPR.

“So, they’re very, very organised, they’re very well drilled, very well coached by John Eustace.”

Palmer tips Lee Carsley for Blackburn

Palmer has claimed that some of the top names linked with the club are unlikely to want to join, but believes Lee Carsley could prove a shrewd appointment.

“Who would be the perfect replacement? It’s a difficult one, like I said,” he continued.

“Obviously, prospective managers speak to other managers, but managers out of work would look at this as a great opportunity to use Blackburn as a stepping stone, if you like, which is sad to hear.

“But, with the owners and the way they run the football club, that’s all you really see it as.

“So maybe a Lee Carsley would be a good fit.

“Gary O’Neil I think is a really good manager, Carlos Carvalhal all the names that have been mentioned, Rob Edwards is a good manager, Ryan Lowe, Steve Cooper, or Russell Martin.

“All these names are really, really good coaches.

“But, if you’re looking at the names I’ve mentioned: Russell Martins, Steve Cooper, Ryan Lowe, Rob Edwards, they would be looking for a little bit more from the hierarchy.

“Somebody like Lee Carsely, who has not had a managerial role before, this could be a great opportunity for him to kick-off his managerial status.

“And I could imagine somebody like Blackburn going for him knowing that he’s a good coach, he’ll work with young players, and this will be a great opportunity for him.”

Carsley appointment could be a smart solution for Blackburn

Carsley has earned a strong reputation from his work with the England U21 side, and was even entrusted to manage the senior side on an interim basis.

The club game is different to the national team, so there will be a learning curve if he is appointed due to a lack of experience.

Blackburn may find that a bit too risky given their push for promotion, so it would be surprising if they were to pursue the 50-year-old.

But the concerns over the owners also mean that some of the bigger names being linked could also see Rovers as one to avoid for the time being.