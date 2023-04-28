Pundit Carlton Palmer has tipped Barnsley boss Michael Duff for the vacant managerial positions at Huddersfield Town, Reading and Blackpool.

The trio are on the hunt for new managers, with Neil Warnock set to depart Huddersfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, while Paul Ince and Mick McCarthy were sacked by Reading and Blackpool respectively earlier this month.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Duff is one of Huddersfield's summer targets, along with Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.

Duff has done an excellent job at Barnsley since his arrival at the club in June, rebuilding the club following relegation and leading them to fourth in the League One table.

The 45-year-old is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer, but he refused to be drawn on the specuation about his future when asked about the links with the Terriers.

"I went for three pints in Barnsley yesterday with the wife because the kids are away and some bloke came up to me and showed it me. It was news to me as well," Duff told Yorkshire Live earlier this month.

"It is a by-product of doing well and my focus does not change. It is 'win the next game'."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer praised the job Duff has done at Oakwell and says he should be considered by the Terriers, the Royals and the Seasiders.

"Huddersfield, Blackpool and Reading, they'll all be looking for new managers," Palmer said.

"It's the same people that keep getting mentioned for the job.

"I think the one name that seems to be coming up a lot is Barnsley's manager Michael Duff, who's done a fantastic job with Barnsley.

"Barnsley may yet still get promoted, they're in the play-offs in League One.

"But his name seems to be linked with all the jobs.

"It remains to be seen what happens with Chris Wilder at Watford, whether he leaves at the end of the season, so he could become available.

"It'll be the usual names that go around, but Duff seems to be the name that's being banded around for all the jobs."

Would Michael Duff be a good appointment for Huddersfield, Barnsley or Reading?

Duff would be an outstanding appointment for any club this summer.

He inherited a Cheltenham Town side battling against relegation in his first managerial role in 2018, leading them to safety before reaching the play-offs the following season and winning the League Two title in 2021.

Duff has thrived under the increased pressure and expectations of the Barnsley job, building a side playing attractive and attacking football, instilling a winning mentality in his squad, and proving he can seamlessly adapt to a higher level, so a move to the Championship would be the next logical step in his career.

His recruitment with the Tykes has been excellent, bringing in the likes of Luca Connell, Adam Phillips, and Nicky Cadden last summer, who are now considered among the best players in the third tier, while he has improved some of the club's existing players such as Devante Cole and Jordan Williams.

Barnsley may yet be promoted this season and Huddersfield, Blackpool, and Reading are all in danger of relegation from the Championship, so it could be difficult to convince Duff to leave Oakwell, but he should certainly be a name on many clubs' managerial shortlists.