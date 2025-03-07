Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City will need to gain promotion to the Premier League this season to have a chance at keeping Josh Sargent amid Nottingham Forest interest.

According to Nottingham Forest News, the Reds have been monitoring the US international ahead of the summer market.

Sargent has been with the Canaries since 2021 and has become a talismanic figure for the Norfolk outfit.

The 25-year-old has a contract with Norwich until 2028, and has contributed 11 goals and five assists from 21 league appearances so far this season.

Carlton Palmer makes Josh Sargent transfer claim

Palmer has claimed that Norwich will need to get promotion this season in order to ensure Sargent stays at the club.

He praised the forward’s goal record with the Canaries, but expects him to depart unless at least a top six finish is earned.

“Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move for Norwich striker Josh Sargent,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They have been tracking him all season.

Josh Sargent's stats 2024/25 (as of March 7th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.54 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.44 Shots 2.31 Assists 0.27 Expected assists (xAG) 0.20 npxG + xAG 0.65 Shot-creating actions 2.15

“He has scored 44 goals from 122 appearances, Norwich signed him from Werder Bremen for £8 million in the summer of 2021.

“So, his stats are unbelievable, since he’s been there in the Premier League 29 appearances, four goals, three assists.

“22/23 in the Championship, 41 appearances, 13 goals, two assists. 23/24 Championship, 30 appearances, 16 goals and two assists, and this season 22 appearances, he’s scored 11 goals and five assists and that’s when he’s been struggling with an injury as well.

“So, it’s very unlikely I think that Norwich will be able to keep hold of Josh Sargent unless they get to the Premier League.

“Four points off a play-off place, and I think they would have to secure a play-off place to keep hold of one of their prized assets.”

Sargent is ready for the Premier League

Palmer believes that now is the right time for Sargent to move on to the Premier League, but expects Norwich to drive a hard bargain due to his contract situation.

“He’s under contract at Norwich until 2028, so that gives Norwich a certain degree of bargaining power to leverage, but he’s way too good for the Championship, and at the age of 25 this is the time to move on.

Related "Not good" - Thorup confirms big Norwich City player blow Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has provided a concerning update on the fitness of on-loan winger Lewis Dobbin.

“Now, Chris Wood has been unbelievable for Nottingham Forest, but this would be a good bit of business if they could get him.

“And I would think the only way Josh Sargent is at Norwich next season is if they have to get promotion back to the Premier League, and that would be, in my opinion, unlikely given the strength of the sides that will be in the play-offs, even if Norwich were to get to the play-offs.”

Sargent sale this summer will be hard to fend off

Norwich may hold a strong negotiating position due to Sargent’s contract, which still has three years left on it.

However, it’s no surprise a club like Nottingham Forest are eyeing the striker, and he is someone they could afford to sign at a likely asking price.

A deal in the region of £25m to £30m would be good business for the Canaries, and would allow them to reinvest back into Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side.

It would be a real blow to lose him, but there could be an opportunity to improve the team as a whole if the money received for his sale is spent well.