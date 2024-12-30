Carlton Palmer has tipped Steven Schumacher to be the next West Brom boss after Carlos Corberan recently departed the club for Spanish giants Valencia.

Schumacher has been out of work since being sacked by Stoke City in December, a decision that proved a poor call from the Potters' hierarchy in hindsight, as his successor Narcis Pelach struggled for results and was recently sacked.

Despite his time at Stoke not going to plan, Schumacher proved his worth as a manager during his time at Plymouth Argyle, where he led them to the League One title before making a decent start in the Championship.

The likes of Mark Robins, John Heitinga and Luke Williams have all been linked with the managerial vacancy at The Hawthorns, but Palmer believes that the out-of-work Schumacher, who was a reported Millwall target before they appointed Alex Neil, would be the best appointment for the club given his experience of working on a limited budget.

Carlton Palmer tips Steven Schumacher for the West Brom job

Palmer, who won 18 caps for England and began his senior career with West Brom in 1984, believes that his former club should look no further than Schumacher when it comes to appointing a new manager.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the 59-year-old said: "Again, it’s a difficult one. Mark Robins and Steven Schumacher have been linked with vacant jobs and John Heitinga, I’m not really sure about his credentials as a manager.

"If you take the job at West Brom you know it’s going to be very difficult from a financial point of view and I think Carlos Corberan did a fantastic job, and he loved it at West Brom.

"I never thought he would leave the football club, but a section of supporters turned against him because they were drawing games instead of winning. They’ve drawn a lot of games this season have West Brom and the supporters were getting a bit frustrated, but it was difficult for Corberan.

"So who do I think will be a good fit? Steven Schumacher, with no budget, has done what he’s done, and I think he might be the right person for the job there."

Steven Schumacher would have a point to prove if appointed by West Brom

Schumacher will almost certainly feel hard done by after being sacked by Stoke and results under Pelach since his departure show that he was actually doing a decent job there.

The 40-year-old has proven to be a really promising young manager and you imagine it won't be too long until he's back in the Championship.

Steven Schumacher's managerial record - Soccerbase Club Duration P W D L Win % Plymouth Argyle December 2021 - December 2023 108 57 21 30 52.78% Stoke City December 2023 - September 2024 32 13 6 13 40.63

Schumacher would have a point to prove if appointed by West Brom and would do all he could to show Stoke that sacking him was the wrong call and that he's capable of managing a big club in the Championship.

It was only 18 months ago that Schumacher led his Plymouth Argyle side to the League One title, breaking the 100-point mark and finishing above Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town side, who are now in the Premier League, highlighting his quality as a manager.

It might not be the most exciting appointment for some West Brom supporters, but Schumacher can lead a team to promotion in the EFL, has had success without a huge budget, and he'll be hungry to prove a point after his time at Stoke.