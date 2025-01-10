Carlton Palmer has expressed his disappointment at Rob Edwards’ exit as Luton Town manager.

The Hatters confirmed the 42-year-old’s departure earlier this week following a poor run of form that has left them 20th in the Championship table after 26 games.

Many had tipped Luton to be in the mix for promotion back to the Premier League this year following their 18th place finish in the division in the previous campaign.

However, the club will now be looking to appoint a manager that will ensure they don’t spend the second half of the season embroiled in a relegation battle.

Rob Edwards' Luton Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 104 32 25 47 30.77

Carlton Palmer gives Rob Edwards departure verdict

Palmer has highlighted the poor form of Luton this season, claiming their performances have been surprising and disappointing.

However, he feels that Edwards had earned the loyalty of the club to stay with the team for longer to try and turn things around.

“Rob Edwards has parted company with Luton Town,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s left by mutual agreement, Luton two places outside the bottom three, only won three of their 27 league games so far this season.

“It’s fair to say it’s been disappointing for Rob, really good manager, got them up to the Premier League by the play-offs.

“They had a fantastic season and they were in it all the way to the very end in the Premier League and they were, rightly so, tipped as one of the favourites to return back to the Premier League this season and it just hasn’t worked out.

“I know the likes of Ross Barkley have left the football club, but you’d still expect them to have better results than what they’ve got.

“It’s very disappointing because Rob did a fantastic job for Luton Town, but it has been a disappointing season so far.

“For me, personally, I think he’s earned the right to stay at the football club and try to get it right.

“He did take them to the Premier League, they have got the parachute money, and I know it’s been a disappointing season so far but surely there needs to be loyalty somewhere along the line.”

Palmer tips Steve Cooper for Luton

Palmer has also named Cooper as the ideal candidate to replace Edwards at Kenilworth Road, naming Steven Schumacher, Neil Harris and Russell Martin as other options.

“Names that have been thrown into the job are Neil Harris, Schumacher, Cooper and Russell Martin, they’re the early favourites and the names that have been mentioned for the job.

“And it’s interesting, all of these managers have been sacked by previous clubs, it’s like a merry go round.

“That’s what I’m saying, stick with Rob Edwards, and eventually he will turn the tide I would’ve thought.

“I think Cooper was dealt a bad blow by Leicester, I really do. They got rid of him and they’re not really faring that well at the moment under Van Nistelrooy.

“I think Cooper is very good, he’s shown what he can do with Nottingham Forest with very little funds.

“Luton are not in that position, they have got money, and I think he would be a good fit for Luton Town right now.”

Luton’s disappointing season is quite surprising

It’s been quite surprising to see Luton struggle so much this season given how well they fought in the Premier League.

It was logical to think they’d be in the mix with the top six teams this year, and the work Edwards had done up to this season was a large reason why they were tipped for promotion.

Edwards should be able to get back into work soon again if he wants because the good outweighs the bad from his time with the Hatters.

And if the club can appoint someone like Cooper, then it might prove a decision that works out best for everyone in the long run.