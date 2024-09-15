Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland will cash in on Chris Rigg if the right offer arrives, amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old has come through the ranks at the Stadium of Light, and his talent has been known for some time.

Rigg was incredibly handed his debut for the club as a 15-year-old, and he has gone on to make 31 appearances for the club, which includes featuring regularly for Regis Le Bris’ side this season.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that he is attracting attention, with HITC claiming that German outfit Borussia Dortmund and Spanish giants Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the England youth international.

Carlton Palmer tips Sunderland to cash in on Chris Rigg amid European interest

Of course, the prospect of losing Rigg would be tough for Sunderland to take, as he is such an exciting talent, who could become a key figure in the midfield in the years to come.

However, there will be an understanding that players want to progress in their careers, and it would be difficult for anyone to turn down clubs like Dortmund or Real Madrid.

And, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained that Sunderland should be pleased that this is another example of their strategy of developing youngsters working.

“This is great for Sunderland," Palmer told Football League World exclusively.

"You want to have young players come into the side. You look at Jack Clarke, he came into the side, he was exceptional, and he’s got a move to Ipswich in the Premier League.

“This is the model that Sunderland adopt, which is giving young players an opportunity, developing them, and selling them on.

“If somebody comes in with a big offer, they will let the player go, so we’ll have to see what happens.

"As a young kid, at 17, he's played in the first-team, which is an outstanding achievement in itself, but if a big club comes knocking, then he’ll move on.

“If Sunderland are promoted, it gives them more chance of keeping Rigg, but even if they were in the Premier League and if the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, you’re talking about two big powerhouses, come in for him, then of course he’s going to consider leaving.”

Championship Table (as of 14/09/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 5 8 12 2 Blackburn 5 6 11 3 Burnley 5 8 10

Sunderland are heading in the right direction and will hope that will keep Chris Rigg

Most will agree with Palmer’s assessment here, and it should be a source of pride for Sunderland that a player they have produced is on the radar of Real Madrid.

As outlined above, the approach at Sunderland is well-known, with the club happy to cash in on players at the right time, and whilst that may be frustrating at times, it’s why the club are regarded as one of the best in the country for youngsters.

That will help the club keep attracting talent, and the likes of Brentford and Brighton prove this trading model can work at the highest level.

With Rigg specifically, it seems inevitable he will leave one day, but the Black Cats will be hoping he remains on Wearside for the next few years at least.

He will know the importance of playing regularly, and he gets game time at Sunderland, which is invaluable, so a move may not be on the cards just yet.