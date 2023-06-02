Hayden Hackney’s breakthrough season for Middlesbrough has earned him the attention of a number of high profile Premier League clubs.

According to 90min, the midfielder has become a transfer target for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United, among others.

Hackney earned his breakthrough following the appointment of Michael Carrick as manager, with the 20-year-old playing a key role in the team’s rise to fourth in the Championship table.

However, it has been revealed that Boro have no intention of letting their rising young star depart the Riverside this summer.

Are Boro right to retain Hackney?

Carlton Palmer has been impressed by Hackney’s performances in Carrick’s side and is not surprised by the attention he has received from Premier League clubs.

But he believes that Middlesbrough have taken the right stance to shut down any transfer speculation over his future early in the window.

The former midfielder has claimed that Hackney’s value will only rise as long as he continues to perform for Boro.

With that in mind, he thinks that selling the player now would be a poor decision.

“Hayden Hackney has had an impressive debut season for Middlesbrough,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The 20-year-old played 44 times in all competitions, scoring four and six assists as Middlesbrough reached the play-offs.

“Middlesbrough have commented on his future ahead of interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, to mention a few, saying the player is not for sale, and he’s going nowhere.

“And this is understandable.

“You can’t sell your best players when your aim is to get promoted to the Premier League.

“Ultimately, him playing at Middlesbrough and staying at Middlesbrough, the fee will only go up.”

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season, falling just short at the semi-final stages of the play-offs.

Should Middlesbrough actually sell Hayden Hackney?

The midfielder has been very impressive under Carrick and could be key to a promotion push next season.

It would have to take a very sizable fee for Middlesbrough to consider accepting a sale at this stage.

Given how important he could be to the team in their promotion bid, it would not be worthwhile cashing in now.

Palmer also makes the strong point that his value could even rise over the next 12 months, especially if Boro are a Premier League side a year from now.