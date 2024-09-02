Sunderland sit atop the Championship table heading into the international break following four wins out of four under Regis Le Bris, but Carlton Palmer thinks that talk of automatic promotion may be a step too far.

Sunderland are the only side with a perfect record in the second tier, although West Brom, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield United are all unbeaten so far - none of them have won every league game.

A 3-1 win over Portsmouth came in their latest showing, with Alan Browne notching his first goal for the club from close range six minutes into the second half after Zak Swanson's unfortunate own goal had given them the lead before half-time.

Romaine Mundle added a third shortly after to end any hopes of a comeback by Portsmouth. An own goal from Luke O'Nien provided the home side with a late consolation, which was the first goal the Black Cats have conceded in the league.

A 1-0 win at home to recently relegated Burnley, a 4-0 thumping of Sheffield Wednesday, and a 2-0 away win at Cardiff City have seen Sunderland fly out of the traps in the second tier, despite losing Jack Clarke late in the transfer window.

Championship standings 2024/25 (02/09/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 4 9 12 2 West Bromwich Albion 4 4 10 3 Watford 4 4 9 4 Leeds United 4 4 8 5 Blackburn 4 3 8 6 Burnley 4 7 7

Carlton Palmer reacts to Sunderland's start to the 2024/25 season

For the third season running, Sunderland have the youngest squad by average age in the Championship, and the likes of Eliezar Mayenda, Chrig Rigg, and Jobe Bellingham have been amongst their best performers so far.

The foundations are therefore in place for a squad with plenty of room to develop towards their potential over the course of the year at Sunderland, but Carlton Palmer has tempered expectations, despite being impressed with the intensity shown by Le Bris' side so far.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Sunderland have made a brilliant start to the Championship season, and they top the Championship on 12 points.

"Maximum points... it's an unbelievable start to the season. But are they promotion contenders?

"Look, it's really difficult to say because is is really early on in the season. But they have beaten Burnley.

"Burnley themselves came out the blocks really quickly, and I fancy them to get automatic promotion.

"But Sunderland beat them, and they are winning games in unbelievable fashion. The way they're playing and closing teams down so quickly.

"But you look at the teams that they have beaten: Cardiff - I don't think they will be in the top seven or eight, Sheffield Wednesday - I think they may be around the play-offs, Burnley - a really good win, and Portsmouth have just been promoted.

"Their tests will come. Plymouth away next, and I think they will beat Plymouth. Then they've got a good test against Middlesbrough, who I think will be around the play-offs.

"That will give us a good indication to where Sunderland will be this season. Especially after they lost a very important player in Jack Clarke.

"He provided a lot of assists, and scored 12 goals last season. So, it's a bit early to say but they have got off to a good start.

"Le Bris has done very well and he has obviously brought a feel-good factor to the club. But they have a lot of young players and the transfer window has gone now and is closed.

"So, it will be interesting to see how they go, but it's a fantastic start. I don't see them as automatic promotion contenders, I really don't.

"I just think Burnley and Leeds will be very strong, and Sheffield United will be very strong as well after coming down.

"You've got to remember they are on six points but were deducted two before the start of the season.

"Sunderland will be looking, you would think, to secure a play-off spot at least this season.

"Just on the basis of their start, but, for me, not automatic promotion."

Regis Le Bris' start at Sunderland

Le Bris has masterminded Sunderland's best start to a season for 99 years, with Sunderland the only team in the EFL not to have dropped points in 2024/25.

The most impressive thing is the number of teenagers involved, with three starting at Fratton Park, but bigger tests will come, especially on the road, and experience such as Browne and O'Nien is sure to be required in the dressing room when that comes.

Crucially, they have spent very little of the money raised from Clarke's sale, and perhaps could invest some of that in January, especially if they are in the promotion picture at the Championship's midway point.

There are plenty of games to play between now and then, but the Black Cats are purring at present. Their ability to keep teams at arm's length and press them to death out of possession is particularly key, and they will hope they have a squad deep enough to deal with that intensity.