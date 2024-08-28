Sheffield United will be hoping to finish the transfer window positively with some new signings, but they will also want to keep the majority of their current squad together - which includes defender Auston Trusty.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have launched a bid for the left-footed American in the final week of the transfer window, tabling an offer of £5 million to the Championship club, according to Football Insider.

That however has been rejected by the Blades hierarchy, and it remains to be seen if Brendan Rodgers' side comes back with another offer.

The USA international only joined the club last summer from Arsenal, with the centre-back playing 32 games in the Premier League for Sheffield United, as the club were relegated from the top flight after conceding a record 104 goals.

Trusty has made just one appearance in the Championship so far this season though, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw away to Norwich City, whilst he remained on the bench for United's previous two encounters.

Carlton Palmer: Celtic will need to up their offer to land Sheffield United's Auston Trusty

Although Trusty doesn't look to be Wilder's first-choice starting centre-back for the 2024/25 season, Sheffield United look like they want more than the £5 million Celtic have offered.

The Blades paid the exact same fee to Arsenal for the services of the 26-year-old 12 months ago, and will want to make a profit if he is to leave.

Speaking to FLW, former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer, has given his thoughts on the potential move.

"Trusty's tall, strong, athletic and very good on the ball, which has meant that Brendan Rodgers has decided that he wants to bring him to the football club," Palmer told Football League World.

"He has made a £5 million offer, but I don’t think that it will be good enough to get him out of Sheffield United given that they paid that much for him last summer.

"He ticks all the boxes for Celtic in what they're looking for as a player and only time will tell if Sheffield United accepts an offer for Trusty and if he is prepared to do all he can to make the deal happen.

Auston Trusty's Sheffield United Stats 2023/24 (Fbref.com) Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.64 Interceptions 1.22 Blocks 1.43 Clearances 5.35 Aerials won 2.13

"The noise coming out of Sheffield United is that they are prepared to listen to offers for Trusty, it will have to be more than £5 million, so it remains to see whether Celtic will come back.

"However, Brendan Rodgers is supposed to be really keen, so I think they will come back with an improved offer.

"I think an offer of around £7.5 million to £8 million, with add-ons, would see the deal go through for Celtic or maybe another Championship team."​​​​​​

Sheffield United could be open to offers to Auston Trusty given his squad status

With such a lack of action so far this season, it does look as though Sheffield United may allow the American to move on, but the buying club must produce a fee that allows Wilder to bring in a replacement quickly.

It is still possible that Anel Ahmedhodžić could move on, with Crystal Palace the latest club to jot the Bosnian international down on their shortlist, as per Football Insider.

Losing two centre-backs with just days left of the window could be catastrophic for the Blades' season, as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

If a replacement is lined up this late in the day, then that would be fine if they end up receiving their valuation of Trusty, but letting the USA international go without replacing him could end up being a disaster for all involved.