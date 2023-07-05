Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United concluded their searches for a new manager last night, appointing Xisco Munoz and Daniel Farke respectively.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, whilst Wednesday were promoted out of League One in 2022/23. They will share a division for the first time since 2019/20 this coming season in the Championship.

Wednesday appoint Munoz

Despite Darren Moore overseeing a remarkable against-the-odds play-off success in League One last season, Sheffield Wednesday parted company with the 49-year-old. Owls owner, Dejphon Chansiri, released a statement following Moore's shock departure, outlining how he had been asking for four times his salary on a new contract.

After a short period of time between managers, Wednesday have now confirmed the arrival of former Watford manager, Munoz, as First Team Manager. The 42-year-old won promotion at Vicarage Road in 2020/21.

Leeds appoint Farke

Across Yorkshire on Tuesday, Leeds were concluding their deal for two-time Championship champion, Farke, to take charge at Elland Road.

Farke arrives after spells with Krasnodar and Borussia Mönchengladbach, yet it's his two second-tier titles with Norwich City (2018/19 and 2020/21) in the space of three years that has convinced Leeds - Farke's Norwich actually finished six points ahead of Munoz's Watford in the 20/21 season.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say?

Palmer has had a foot in both camps having played for both Wednesday and Leeds.

His recent assessment of Chansiri's recent running of Wednesday has been particularly scathing, though.

One particular tweet from Palmer after Moore's departure read: "I love the Owls, but the truth is the chairman is throwing Darren under a bus for his failings."

On the back of Munoz's arrival at Hillsborough, Palmer stated: "Did not expect anything else, no manager worth his salt would work for Chansiri."

Palmer went on to praise Leeds' appointment of Farke: "Leeds get Daniel and will get promoted. Let's see (what happens at Wednesday), I have an open mind but certainly not convinced or surprised."

After it was pointed out that Leeds were dropping out of the Premier League after three years, whilst Wednesday were climbing back into the Championship after two campaigns in the third-tier, Palmer confirmed that it was hard to compare the two clubs' situations, although the different appointments left Leeds in a stronger position.

He wrote: "Not comparing situations, you are absolutely right Leeds in a much better position to do well next season comparing the appointment of head coaches."

When do Sheffield Wednesday play Leeds?

Leeds host Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on September 2nd, whilst the return game at Hillsborough is on March 9th.

The Championship season kicks off on the weekend of 4/5/6 August, with Sheffield Wednesday hosting Southampton on the Friday night. Leeds play Cardiff City on the Sunday at Elland Road.