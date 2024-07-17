Highlights Sheffield United eyes Championship stars McLean and Grimes, with Palmer backing the potential signings.

Blades have proven financial backing after recent signings, with Coventry's O'Hare adding depth and Kieffer Moore commanding a fee.

Blades in need of midfield depth despite young talents, Grimes and McLean could be key additions.

Sheffield United are reportedly taking an interest in Championship duo Matt Grimes from Swansea City, and Kenny McLean of Norwich City, and pundit Carlton Palmer believes they would be good signings for the Blades.

According to a recent Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, the experienced Championship pair are of interest to the Silicon Valley-based US consortium, who are hoping to conclude a takeover of the Blades imminently.

Manager Chris Wilder has proven that transfer funds exist and are available to spend this summer, as the club were able to complete a £2m deal for Kieffer Moore this week.

Coventry City freebie Callum O'Hare has also arrived at Bramall Lane, in what is another shrewd piece of business by the club considering what has been a challenging climate surrounding the football club in which they are operating.

Carlton Palmer: "Two very, very good players" on Sheffield United radar

Speaking with Football League World, Palmer believes that McLean and Grimes would be good signings for the Blades, but questions whether their respective clubs will hold any interest in allowing them to seek a move to a fellow divisional rival.

Palmer said: "Sheffield United have again been linked, as they have been since the end of last season, with two very, very good players: Swansea City captain Matt Grimes and Norwich City's Scottish ace, Kenny McLean.

"Thus far, they've brought in two (three now with O'Hare) free transfers: Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum from Leeds United and Norwich respectively.

"Matt Grimes, who's 28 and under contract until 2027, McLean's under contract until 2026, and Norwich hold a 12-month extension option.

"These are two of the Championship's top players, so they're going to command really, really decent fees. Both those clubs will be in no rush to sell them, and obviously Sheffield United, they're going to be one of the clubs pushing for promotion.

"But there's a lot of work to be done, those two players are under contract, and they're very important players for their clubs.

"They will do everything to keep them at their football clubs, but at this moment in time, it's just speculation. So we'll have to wait and see."

Blades could require further midfield depth

On paper, it would appear that Wilder has some quality options in the centre of midfield to work with, and may well not need to add another body or two in that area.

But, that could change pretty quickly, as Gustavo Hamer has been linked with a move away despite those reports being cooled recently, as has former Brazilian youth international Vinicius Souza, with AC Milan and Fulham mentioned.

Add to that the fact that former Everton midfielder Tom Davies has been confirmed to miss the entirety of Sheffield United's pre-season, as well as the start of the Championship season with an 'ongoing' hamstring injury.

Therefore, despite perhaps presenting as Wilder's strongest area of his squad at the current moment, things could quickly change, as behind those aforementioned key players are a crop of youthful and fairly inexperienced options.

Ollie Arblaster and Andre Brooks are both highly-rated prospects, but neither have built up a wealth of experience yet, and asking them to play leading roles over the course of a full Championship season, would be asking a lot.

Grimes vs McLean 23/24 stats (all comps), per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating Matt Grimes 50 5 6 7.3/10 Kenny McLean 52 2 5 7.1/10

In both Grimes and McLean, Wilder would be adding proven commodities at second tier level, with both players fresh off the back of 50+ appearance campaigns for their respective sides.

Grimes, 29, and McLean, 32, have both been among the best central midfielders in the second tier for a number of years, and would both immediately bolster the Blades' promotion prospects for next season.

Therefore, Sheffield United supporters will be hoping that the club don't rest on their laurels in that regard, as the addition of one, if not both of those players could make all the difference come May.