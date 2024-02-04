Highlights Sunderland failed to bring Amad Diallo back to the club on loan despite their efforts to split his wages with Manchester United.

Diallo is happy to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the squad, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

While Sunderland may have missed out on Diallo for now, they could still have a chance to sign him in the future if United sanction another loan exit and Carlton Palmer believes they would be frontrunners.

Sunderland failed in their attempts to lure Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo back to the Stadium of Light.

According to Football Insider, United were prepared to let the 21-year-old depart during the January window.

The Black Cats were understood to be working on a deal that would see his wages split between the two clubs but it failed to materialise and the prospect of a fairytale return remained nothing more than a dream.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has since claimed the Ivorian is happy to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place among Erik ten Hag's squad.

Despite missing out on Diallo, Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland will be in a strong position to sign the winger should United ever sanction another loan exit.

Carlton Palmer: Sunderland could still sign sign Amad Diallo

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former England international believes Sunderland haven't burnt any bridges in their pursuit of Diallo.

"Sunderland tried to land Manchester United sensation Amad Diallo once again on loan," said Palmer.

"Diallo lit up the Stadium of Light last season and the fans loved him. He was one of the sensations of the Championship last season."

Amad Diallo 2022/23 Championship statistics, as per FotMob Matches 39 Goals 14 Assists 3 xG 8.11 xGA 3.62

He added: "He was due to return to Sunderland on loan this summer but picked up an injury. He is now fit and ready to fight for his place at Manchester United during the second half of the season.

"Sunderland tried in vain to see if there was any hope but they played it right, didn't burn any bridges, and I'm sure if he's loaned out in the future, Sunderland will be amongst the frontrunners."

Sunderland should put Amad Diallo to one side.

There will undoubtedly be large swathes of the fan base who are desperate for Diallo to return.

His impact during his season on Wearside was remarkable and a big part in Sunderland's top-six finish under Tony Mowbray.

He would undoubtedly strengthen the current squad, but there are big questions over whether the move made financial sense. It's important to remember Diallo is a Premier League player on top-flight wages. A sensational return could have been a roadblock when it comes to future transfer business.

Who knows, if Sunderland gain promotion, a permanent move might open up. But, for now, Diallo's Sunderland career needs to be firmly put to bed.

With Beale's side engulfed in a hotly contested play-off battle, attention must turn to matters on the pitch. The victory over Stoke City puts Sunderland just one point behind Coventry and two behind fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Despite a tough start to life in the North East, Beale has the opportunity to land a top-six finish and perhaps slightly more respect from the expectant fan base.

Up next for Sunderland is a short trip to Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough on Sunday 4th February.