Tom Cleverley has impressed since coming in as interim head coach at Watford FC, with the side finally beginning to pick up points to steer themselves clear of relegation.

Before the former Manchester United and Everton midfielder took the hotseat on an interim basis at the Hornets, the club were on a dismal run of one win out of eight, which led to Valerien Ismael parting ways with the Hertfordshire-based side.

Former Watford loanee and football pundit Carlton Palmer has given FLW his opinion, however, on another potential suitor for the manager's job, and touted the experienced Paul Heckingbottom to potentially take charge, should Cleverley not be given the opportunity on a permanent basis.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on next Watford FC manager

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes Paul Heckingbottom should be a name that Watford FC look seriously at when deciding upon their next manager.

The former Sheffield United boss certainly has Championship pedigree and would allow Watford to plan positively ahead of next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Tom Cleverley continues to impress at Watford, and he is doing his chances no harm of getting the job permanently.

"He has really steadied the ship in his four games in charge, losing one, winning one and gaining two draws against two promotion-chasing sides. You can't knock the job he has done at all.

"Paul Heckingbottom is somebody who I admire, and he is available, despite links to the Sunderland job, so I'm very surprised that he still hasn't been snapped up yet.

"He did a fantastic job last time he was in the division with Sheffield United, and got that team promoted by playing some superb football.

"He managed brilliantly there too, despite the small budget, and I thought he was unlucky to lose his job in the end.

"Whether Paul would be interested in the job, given the way the Watford hierarchy hire and fire managers, would remain to be seen, but he definitely would be someone I would personally look at, given that he remains out of a job for now."

Watford board face tough choice

Carlton's assessment of the two potential candidates for the job is extremely valid.

Tom Cleverley has made the step up from Under-18 lead coach to first team coach brilliantly. He has taken a side that were under-performing their match stats to a team that take their chances when given them.

Albeit, he hasn't got them ticking defensively yet, but should he be afforded the managerial role permanently and with a summer window to slowly transform a team into his vision, there is no reason why he can't take Watford onto bigger and better things in 2024/25.

If, however, Watford decide against Cleverley and go for a name such as Paul Heckingbottom, Watford could very well be considered dark-horses next season.

The club will be operating on a tighter budget than they have been used to in previous years, due to parachute payments ending, but with Heckingbottom in charge, that shouldn't be too much of a worry.

He knows how to stretch that type of budget to its maximum, and will get the Hornets playing high-scoring, positive football with defensive solidity at the base.