Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland should be patient when making any decision over the future of Wilson Isidor.

According to the Sunderland Echo, a deal has been agreed between the Black Cats and Zenit St Petersburg that is automatically triggered if the club gains Premier League promotion.

However, if they remain in the Championship, then it will be up to the Wearside outfit whether the deal will go through.

Isidor has made a strong impact so far during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, quickly winning over the supporters in the process.

The versatile forward has contributed four goals from nine appearances in the Championship, with the team fighting for promotion back to the top flight (all stats from Fbref).

Wilson Isidor - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 9 (6) 4 (0) As of October 29th

Carlton Palmer makes Wilson Isidor transfer claim

Palmer has praised the impact Isidor has made at Sunderland since joining near the end of the summer transfer window.

But he believes that the club should be patient when making any decision over a permanent move, as there’s still a long way to go in this season.

“Sunderland have had a fantastic start to the season, top of the Championship, clear by five points and going great guns,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Listen, I did not see this happening at the start of the season, I didn’t see that they’d be up there and that they’d continue it.

“If they get to January then they’re serious contenders to get promotion this season, they’re certainly going to be strong contenders, if they don’t get automatic promotion, to be in the play-offs.

“One player who has been in sparkling form for them is Wilson Isidor.

“They’ve done a loan deal for the player, but it’s emerging now that there’s a mandatory clause that Wilson Isidor will become their player if they’re promoted to the Premier League.

“He’s done fantastically well for the club, there’s no panic for the club unless there’s any threat that somebody else could dive in and nick him from them, there’s no panic for them.

“If the deal’s there, he’s on loan with them until the end of the season and that is a concrete deal then they can wait and see if they get promotion, and then make the deal permanent at that point.

“There’s no need to rush in and do it.

“He has started the season, but we’re only 12 games into the season.

“So, what we’ve got to do is wait and be a little bit patient.

“I’m sure that, obviously having this deal, they don’t have to worry that anybody else can take him.

“If they don’t get promoted, then they’ll assess that situation as the time progresses.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland lead the way at the top of the Championship table, sitting ahead of Burnley and Leeds United in second and third by five points.

Régis Le Bris’ side have won nine of their opening 12 games, earning 28 points from a possible 36.

The Black Cats have not been in the Premier League since 2017, so promotion in 2025 would be a welcome return to the first division for supporters after an eight-year absence.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face QPR on 2 November, where the team will be looking to win their fourth game in a row.

Sunderland have room for patience with Isidor decision

It would be easy to get swept up in the joy of Isidor’s current form and trigger a permanent deal now as a piece of positive buzz for the club.

But there is no need to really do that, as there is still a long way to go in the campaign.

While he is proving an excellent addition to the team so far, this could prove to just be a hot streak, and his form could still peter out in the coming weeks and months.

There is no harm in waiting until April or May to make a decision, so Sunderland would be better off showing that kind of patience for the time being.