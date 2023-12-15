Highlights Pierre Ekwah's impressive form at Sunderland has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest.

Former England player Carlton Palmer believes Ekwah should prioritize regular game-time over a move to a top flight club to continue his development.

Sunderland could demand a significant fee for Ekwah, potentially in excess of £10 million, given his contract length and potential for improvement.

Sunderland's model of signing young players on the cheap to develop into Championship stars has certainly brought through a few gems so far, with one of those being Pierre Ekwah.

In the first half of last season, Ekwah was playing under-21's football for West Ham United before the Wearsiders took a punt on him, and it wouldn't be long before he was making an impact in men's football for the very first time.

Pierre Ekwah's Sunderland Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Goals 2 Shots Per Game 1.5 Assists 0 Touches Per game 56.1 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Pass Accuracy 86% Interceptions Per Game 1.1 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Duels Won Per Game 3.5 Stats Correct As Of December 13, 2023 (As Per Sofascore)

Ekwah's form since joining Sunderland in early 2023 has not gone unnoticed, and now a trio of Premier League clubs are monitoring him ahead of the January transfer window opening.

TEAMtalk revealed this week that Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all interested in the 21-year-old, and now it remains to be seen if any offers come in for the defensive midfielder next month - although they'd certainly have to be significant for the Black Cats to consider selling mid-season.

Palmer: Ekwah should favour regular game-time over Premier League move

Former England international footballer Carlton Palmer thinks that although it would be a blow to Sunderland if they did end up selling Ekwah, the Frenchman should snub a transfer to a top flight club as it is unlikely that he would receive any immediate game-time - and that could stall his development.

"Pierre Ekwah, Sunderland’s powerful young midfielder, is making quite a name for himself this season, which has seen the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all register an interest in acquiring his services," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

“Pierre joined Sunderland for no up-front fee when he left West Ham, and West Ham retain 25 per cent of any sale and payment was agreed for the player when he signed for Sunderland when he reaches a certain amount of appearances.

“Pierre left West Ham in search of first-team football to play under Mowbray at Sunderland, so I’m not sure he wants to go back to a Premier League club where he faces a lack of game-time again.

“The figure being banded around at present is £3.5 million, but Sunderland could demand even more given the length of his contract, which still has three-and-a-half years left to run.

“This would be a huge blow to Sunderland to lose such a player, but this is the model they’re looking to adopt - buy young players for low fees, develop them and sell them on for big profit.”

Sunderland could demand eight-figure fee for Ekwah

Sitting at the base of Sunderland's midfield usually, Ekwah is quick, strong and also technically proficient, and he will often have shots from long range - they aren't always successful but his brace against Southampton in September showed that he is capable.

It's a surprise that it took the Frenchman until the age of 21 to play men's football for the very first time, but he is truly thriving at the Stadium of Light in a young, energetic engine room.

And there's every reason to believe that Sunderland can demand in excess of £10 million for Ekwah - he's contracted to the club until the summer of 2027 and he is only going to improve and become more polished with the more game-time he receives.

There are still things that Ekwah can learn and develop on, but if Sunderland sold him for anything less than £5 million then it would be a bit of a poor deal on their end - especially with West Ham owning a sell-on clause.