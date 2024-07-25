Carlton Palmer believes that Ipswich Town could hold an advantage over Southampton as the newly-promoted duo face a transfer battle for Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

Sunderland have faced an onslaught of transfer rumours regarding their star performer for the last year after his stellar performances in red and white, which only got stronger despite his side's overall lack of consistency.

In what is a youthful Black Cats side, the former Leeds United wide man has netted 24 times in the Championship across the last two seasons - 15 of which came last campaign, seeing him scoop the Players' Player of the Season and Men's Player of the Season award at the club's official end of season awards night in April.

Many Premier League sides have been credited with interest for the 23-year-old's signature. However, recent reports suggest that the Tractor Boys could be facing competition from Russell Martin's men, who have reignited their own pursuit of Clarke.

Carlton Palmer issues potential destination for Jack Clarke amid Ipswich, Southampton interest

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Saints defender Palmer issued his verdict on where Clarke could be playing his football by the time the new season gets off and running.

"Every transfer window, Sunderland sweat on the future of their top players," he began. "This summer window is no different, as Jack Clarke is the subject of interest from two interested parties who will battle it out"

"They're believed to be Southampton and Ipswich, but don't rule out West Ham who have shown an interest in him before," Palmer added.

"Jack Clarke has been a revelation at Sunderland. In 2022/23, he made 50 appearances, scored 11 goals and made 14 assists, and last season he was outstanding with 42 appearances and 15 goals. It's made him a hot commodity."

Jack Clarke's Championship 23/24 Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 40 Goals 15 Assists 4 xG (Expected Goals) 11.43 xA (Expected Assists) 9.77 Successful dribbles per game 3.7 Penalties won 4

"I'll tell you what's been instrumental to Jack Clarke. He's just got on with his business," the pundit stated. "With all the talk that's been going around, he's just got on with his business."

"But he has just two years left on his contract, and the 23-year-old, you would assume, is going to leave the football club this summer," Palmer declared. "If he doesn't sign a new, long-term contract, then it's in the interest of the football club to move him on and get the best price."

"The problem Sunderland will have is the hefty sell-on clause which Spurs hold, which is believed to be around 25%, so that is pushing the price up."

"Sunderland have said they're asking for £25m for the player. I think that's a lot of money for Jack Clarke. I do believe he will go and believe he will go for £15m plus add-ons, probably close to £20m," he predicted. "And, the signing of Poveda from Leeds is a straightforward replacement."

"Who would be a better move for him out of Southampton or Ipswich? I think Ipswich are a more attacking force, which might suit Jack Clarke, but either club would be a good move as they both have great, young managers."

"Maybe I favour Ipswich Town to have a better chance of staying up than Southampton," Palmer continued. "So maybe that could be a better move. But, like I said, either club would be a great move for him."

The 58-year-old concluded: "He'd also be a great addition to either club's squad."

Sunderland holding the right stance amid Jack Clarke exit talk

Regardless of which club Clarke moves to - if a deal is eventually to be struck - the continued firm stance Sunderland are taking amid the ongoing exit talk can only be commended.

Back in January, the Wearside outfit rejected a reported £14m offer from Lazio for the winger, which Southampton were looking to better by a reported £15m plot back in February amid interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Kieran McKenna and Ipswich have also now thrown their hat into the ring and are reportedly preparing a bid for the former Spurs man, who they are said to value at £18m, falling well short of Sunderland's reported valuation amid the North London side's sell-on clause.

A potential bidding war has more than likely played a factor in the Wearsiders' valuation of their star man, as well as aiming to recoup as much money into their own coffers as possible amid the sell-on clause. If a £25m bid was to be accepted, approximately £6.25m would be owed to Tottenham, leaving Sunderland with just under £19m to add to Le Bris' transfer kitty.

From a player's point of view too, you'd be hard-pressed to find anybody who believes Clarke isn't deserving of a second chance in the top flight after his consistently admirable performances, and a move to any of the aforementioned suitors would present the York-born man with their own pros and cons.