Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has told Sunderland to set an eight-figure price tag for in-demand star Wilson Isidor amid reported interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Championship rivals Leeds United.

Sunderland's difficulties infront of goal last season were well-documented, but have since been addressed following the arrival of Isidor. The French forward initially joined on loan from Russian top-flight outfit Zenit St.Petersburg last summer, but signed permanently in January on a three-and-a-half-year contract after Sunderland activated their purchase option at a meager reported fee of just £3.3 million.

Isidor has been among the finest forwards in the Championship this season. In 31 appearances, the 24-year-old has returned 12 league goals, including four in his last six outings, to keep Sunderland in promotion contention.

In particular, Isidor's goal in the eventual 2-1 defeat at Leeds last Monday garnered plenty of attention.

Wilson Isidor's 24/25 Sunderland stats via FotMob, as of February 24 Appearances 31 Goals 12 Assists 1 xG 12.6 Non-penalty xG 11.0 Chances created 18 Successful dribbles 18

According to reports, scouts on behalf of Palace and Spurs were both in attendance at Elland Road tracking other potential targets but left most impressed with Isidor, while Leeds themselves are also said to be interested.

With Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes slipping away in recent weeks, it does mean they are susceptible to potentially losing the striker in the summer despite only signing him in January.

Carlton Palmer's Wilson Isidor, Sunderland AFC transfer verdict

Palmer believes that Sunderland's reported £3.3 million acquisition of the ex-Monaco attacker represents a bargain buy, and he should now be valued between £10-12 million as top-flight interest begins to amplify.

"Wilson Isidor, the 12-goal man for Sunderland is attracting plenty of attention for clubs in the Premier League," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"I watched him for Sunderland in the recent game against Leeds United, he was outstanding and has that touch of class about him. His goal was outstanding, [as was] his touch and movement.

"He's having a fantastic season for Sunderland.

"Sunderland always have this because of the way they run the club, every window there's speculation about their players. There will be no difference coming up to this summer.

"They paid £3 million for Isidor. That looks like a real bargain buy as he's already got 12 goals, he should finish the season with at least 18 or 19 in the Championship which would be a good return.

"Will Sunderland cash in? They are a selling club, they bring players in and sell. Whatever fee comes in, Sunderland will have a look and see if it's worth cashing in.

"Sunderland want to get promoted themselves and if they do then that becomes a different ball game in terms of keeping the player, who will already be in the Premier League if they go up via the play-offs.

So what would he be worth? They paid £3 million for him, you'd still put him in the category that Sunderland would be looking for £10-12 million back, which would be a decent return on their investment."

Sunderland AFC may struggle to retain Wilson Isidor if promotion charge fails

It's a similar case to some of Sunderland's other prized assets, such as Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, who have both been at the forefront of transfer speculation for some time. All three are arguably Premier League level players right now, each with even more promising future potential, which means Sunderland may find it difficult to retain them if they fall short of achieving promotion to the Premier League.

It would be a crushing blow to lose Isidor this summer, even if the Black Cats will undoubtedly gain a sizable profit.

However, he's one of a number of Sunderland players who are simply too good for the Championship, and the impetus may go towards maximising their profit above all else if they remain in the second-tier for the 2025/26 campaign.