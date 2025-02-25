Carlton Palmer has admitted that it will be an interesting summer for Marcus Edwards with Sunderland and Burnley potentially set to fight it out for his permanent signature.

It was the Clarets who managed to snap him up on a loan deal last month, with Sunderland missing out despite their interest being apparent.

In Burnley's in-house documentary Keeping The Faith, their head of recruitment, George Foster-Vigors, shared that the Black Cats had been in discussions with him. However, it was the Clarets who ultimately secured the winger, with Edwards' connection to Scott Parker from his days at Tottenham Hotspur playing a crucial role in his move to Turf Moor.

Within this deal, Burnley managed to secure an option to buy for £8 million, but this will only be activated should Parker's side achieve their ambition of Premier League football next season.

Nevertheless, Sunderland remain keen on Marcus Edwards and according to Alan Nixon, they could sign him in the summer should they be promoted at the Clarets' expense.

Carlton Palmer predicts Sunderland, Burnley "shoot out" over Marcus Edwards

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about Sunderland's interest in signing Edwards, Carlton Palmer revealed that he isn't entirely convinced either team will be able to secure his signature, as Premier League football is by no means guaranteed for either club.

"Sunderland are tracking Marcus Edwards, who is currently on loan at Burnley from Portuguese side Sporting CP," said Palmer.

"The situation with Marcus Edwards is that should Burnley get promoted, they have a guaranteed buy of £8 million. Sunderland are keeping an eye on the situation and, if Burnley are not promoted, they will try again to bring the player in.

"If Sunderland were to get promoted and Burnley weren't, then that could put them firmly in the race. It was a close call between both clubs in January, and Burnley just edged it."

Speaking about the promotion spots, the former England international added: "I think it is going to be difficult for both clubs. Automatics are gone, but both clubs are going to be in the play-offs, and I think it will be a shoot out for his services in the summer.

"It is going to be a good run until the end of the season, and it will be a strong play-off quartet, so we will have to see who goes up.

"Sunderland are going to have a busy summer, with so many people after their young players. If they don't get promoted, some players will be leaving, so they will have to bring some in.

"If neither of these teams gets promoted, then it will be about convincing Edwards to play in the Championship again next season.

"We will have to wait and see, but I can't see Burnley catching the top two, so it will be all about what happens in the play-offs."

Marcus Edwards can help to build Regis Le Bris' attacking talent

If Sunderland can secure promotion, then chasing a deal for Edwards would be a smart move.

Recently, they penned Wilson Isidor down to a permanent contract and also have the option to sign Enzo Le Fée in the summer, provided they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Edwards could be the next key piece in their squad, providing the quality needed to help ease their transition to the top tier if they can get there.

During his time in Lisbon, the Englishman provided 24 goals and 26 assists and would be a natural replacement for Patrick Roberts.

Marcus Edwards at Sporting (Transfermarkt) Appearances 120 Minutes 6,939 Goals 24 Assists 26 Minutes per contribution 139

Ultimately, this would hinge on another club's misfortune, but if Burnley remain in the Championship while Sunderland head to the division above, they would be more than happy to snap up Edwards from Sporting.