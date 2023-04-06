Carlton Palmer has suggested that Birmingham City will look to include a loan-back agreement in any deal for George Hall with Leeds United or another suitor.

The former Leeds midfielder has also backed the Blues to tie the 18-year-old down to a new long-term contract.

Do Leeds United face competition in pursuit of Birmingham City's George Hall?

The Whites have been linked with the 18-year-old midfielder for some time now and they remain keen despite not prizing him away from Birmingham in January.

They're not the only ones though as the Daily Mail reported earlier this week that both Leeds and Liverpool had scouts at the Blues' 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers to watch Hall.

The teenager is attracting interest from overseas as well with clubs in Italy and Germany monitoring the England age-group international.

Will George Hall leave Birmingham City this summer?

Palmer, a former Leeds midfielder himself, has told FLW in an exclusive interview that he believes Birmingham will tie Hall down to a new long-term contract and push for a loan-back clause to be included in any future deal.

"George Hall is a very talented player and he's well sought after by Premier League sides," he said.

"The situation is that he's a very young player. If he moves to a Premier League club, especially the clubs that are interested in him, he's not going to be a first team regular.

"I would assume that Birmingham would tie him down to a long-term contract to safeguard the money that they could demand for him and any deal that they do would be on the proviso that they could loan him back for the season and he gets valuable game time to improve as a player."

Could a loan-back deal work for both Birmingham City and Leeds United?

This could be a solution that works for all parties involved.

Hall will find it hard to resist the temptation of a Premier League move but the best thing for him right now is to be playing regular first team football and he's not going to get that at Elland Road.

A loan-back deal could help the Whites get their man and mean the teenager can still play week in week out at senior level this season.

That said, if the Blues tie Hall down to a new deal then they may not be open to letting him leave any time soon.