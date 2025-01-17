Carlton Palmer has backed Stoke City to complete a deal for Coventry City's Brandon Thomas-Asante, with Blackburn Rovers also interested.

It has been reported that John Eustace's side have submitted a £1.75m bid for the 26-year-old, however, he all but denied this on Thursday in his pre-match press conference and stated that "there is nothing imminent" over a deal.

The Potters have now registered their own interest, with Mark Robins looking to bring his former striker to the bet365 Stadium after he was sacked by the Sky Blues in November.

Stoke are now without Tom Cannon after he was recalled by Leicester City on Wednesday, with Sheffield United and Sunderland both submitting £13m bids for him.

Palmer urges Stoke to complete Thomas-Asante deal

It's been a strange season for Thomas-Asante, and although he has made 25 appearances for Coventry, he has started just eight times in the Championship.

A departure would allow him more consistent game time, as he is not seemingly in Frank Lampard's immediate plans.

Former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Palmer has backed Stoke to match the reported £1.75m bid from Blackburn, and sign the striker this January.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Stoke City and Mark Robins are interested in Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. He would be rejoining his former manager, Robins, at Stoke.

"He's worked with Robins before, he's 26, he's well down the pecking order at Coventry at the moment as they’re blessed with quite a few strikers in the in the attacking area. Robins knows the player well and while his record of late hasn't been great, he has scored 10/11 goals for West Brom in this league before.

"Coventry have, when they're fit, at their disposal Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Norman Bassette who can all play up front for them. So, I'm sure a sensible deal can be made between the two clubs. Blackburn are supposed to be interested as well in the player.

"I like Robins, all he wants to do is consolidate this season at Stoke, so bringing in somebody who he knows and if he can get them eight, nine or 10 goals between now and the end of the season would be a good return for him."

Palmer continued: "Tom Cannon has scored a lot of goals; he's obviously returned to Leicester City. He's not going to be as prolific as Cannon is, but what he is, he's a good foil for the rest of the team. He's a good target man; he links things up well, he's a big, strong presence.

"For Stoke to bring him in for reasonable money makes absolute sense. For Frank Lampard it makes sense for him to free up some money to bring in players in other areas, seeing as he's blessed with quite a few attacking options.

"So, it’s a good bit of business for Stoke City if they can get him in for £1.75m and as long as Coventry are sensible, I think that's a deal that will get done."

Replacing Cannon will be difficult

Although finding a new striker will be at the top of Robins' list this January, it will be a difficult task and whoever does come in has large shoes to fill.

Stoke have not impressed at all this season, but there is renewed hope that under the 55-year-old they can break away from the relegation battle and look towards a mid-table finish.

This campaign is about ensuring their Championship status, and Thomas-Asante will be able to help with that if he is brought in. Linking back up with his former manager will give the Potters the edge in any battle for his signature, and he has the ability to score the goals to keep them in the division.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's Coventry City 2024/25 stats (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 25 (8) Minutes played 936 Goals (assists) 1 (1) xG 2.38 Shots (on target) 26 (6) Dribbles completed 11 Pass accuracy 65.7% Touches (in opposition box) 313 (47) Recoveries 35 *Stats correct as of 16/01/2025

Coventry may look to offload players on the fringes of the squad, and it would not be a surprise to see the striker end January in Staffordshire.