Highlights Stoke City should be patient with Schumacher despite relegation battle.

Carlton Palmer warns against bringing back Tony Pulis as manager.

Schumacher needs more time to turn things around for Stoke City.

Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that he believes Stoke City should be patient with Steven Schumacher, amid links of a Tony Pulis return.

Schumacher left Plymouth Argyle in December to take over the Potters, following the sacking of Alex Neil.

Unfortunately for Stoke, Schumacher is yet to drag them out of a relegation battle in the Championship.

Stoke are currently sitting in the relegation zone, in 22nd position - and are only in it by goal difference.

A win against Middlesbrough eased concerns over Schumacher’s position, which was already rumoured to be under threat, with former Stoke manager Tony Pulis linked with a return to the club.

Carlton Palmer believes Stoke should be patient with Schumacher

Palmer has warned the Potters against going back to Pulis and urged them to be patient.

He exclusively told FLW: “Tony Pulis has been linked with being a potential replacement for Steven Schumacher at Stoke City. Schumacher, 39, had done an outstanding job with Plymouth in his first role as head coach. Stoke went with him and I thought it was a good appointment at the time, I still think he is a good appointment. He plays a stylish brand of football, but things haven’t worked out for Stoke City. Six defeats in seven, they’re in unbelievable trouble.

“So a name that’s been linked is Tony Pulis, who was manager of Stoke previously. He took them to the Premier League for the first time, so Tony would need no introduction to the club, and as it stands at the moment Stoke are in desperate, desperate trouble at the bottom end of the table and they need to get results.

“They’ve lost four out of their last six games, they’re on 38 points, and they’re in a fight for their lives. I think that Stoke should be patient, let Schumacher see this season out. He’s proven what he can do in the lower leagues, proving that with what he’s done getting Plymouth promoted to the Championship, and sometimes you’ve got to be patient and stick with your manager knowing that it’s for the long term.

“I don’t think it’s always a good thing to go back. Okay, Millwall have done that Neil Harris, and it’s seen them get a real feel-good factor because he’s really popular with the fans and he’s got two wins to see Millwall climb and give them a bit of breathing space.

“I think Stoke should be patient with Schumacher. But yes, if the job comes out, Tony’s an old school manager, we’ve seen what can happen with Neil Warnock, and he can get results and he knows the club inside and out.”

Schumacher needs more time

Schumacher has only been in the job for three months, and Stoke have been a club since their relegation in 2018 that has been a mess from the outside looking in.

They always seem to spend a lot of money, but never get anywhere - they have only recorded bottom-half finishes since their relegation.

If Stoke are to get this right, they need to stick with the manager - Schumacher is a young coach and has a good track record so far after winning the League One title last season, so has the potential to do very well if given time.

Stoke should have more than enough quality in the squad to see them over the finish line come the end of the season.