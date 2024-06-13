Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Carlton Palmer has hailed the potential signing of full-back Max Lowe, who looks set to join from Steel City rivals, Sheffield United.

Next season will be the first time the bitter rivals have featured in the same division for five years, with United spending three seasons during that time frame in the Premier League, whilst for two years, Wednesday were consigned to League One football.

However, the two sides will come into the upcoming Championship campaign in contrasting moods, as Danny Rohl was able to mastermind one of the second tier's greatest escapes, ending three points ahead of the relegation zone despite being winless until late October.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder will oversee a rebuilding job at Bramall Lane, and has already stated that he's looking to target experienced players to balance his squad out, whilst ongoing takeover rumbles continue in the background.

However, one of the biggest talking points is that a United player looks set to cross the divide in South Yorkshire.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Max Lowe

That's in reference to 27-year-old left-back Max Lowe, who's current contract with United concludes on June 30.

It has since been revealed by the Sheffield Star that the Owls are in advanced talks to poach the defender on a free transfer, something which the former Wednesdayite, Palmer, believes is a great piece of business.

"It is believed that Sheffield Wednesday are in advanced talks to sign Max Lowe from Sheffield United," he began. "It is believed that Chris Wilder would like to offer him a contract extension, but he's not been able to, given the uncertainty surrounding the football club at the moment with potential new buyers coming in, so at the end of this month, Max Lowe will be a free agent."

Max Lowe's career (Appearances = all competitions) Player Appearances Goals Assists Derby County 48 0 1 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 16 0 1 Aberdeen (loan) 42 3 2 Nottingham Forest (loan) 23 1 4 Sheffield United 53 1 9

"At 27, this would be a great acquisition for Sheffield Wednesday. The only concern is his injury problems. But, he's a very capable performer at this level, and this would be a great start for Danny Rohl, in terms of bringing players in," Palmer claimed.

"It's a massive blow for Sheffield United to lose a player of his calibre to your local rivals, especially when you're in the same league," he stated. "But, Chris Wilder's hands are tied at the moment. He would've liked the opportunity to extend his contract by a year, but he's unable to do so."

"Brilliant business for Sheffield Wednesday. As I say, losing a player on a free, will Sheffield United live to regret that? That will remain over the course of the season as we'll have to see where the two teams finish and how well Max Lowe does," the pundit continued.

"He comes highly recommended. He was linked with Everton, who are preparing for another year in the Premier League under Sean Dyche. He would've been a shrewd acquisition on a free."

Palmer concluded: "But it's claimed that a medical is likely to be had at Sheffield Wednesday later this week or early next week, which shows you how far down the line the deal is."

Max Lowe would be a great addition to Danny Rohl's squad

Despite the injury concerns as Palmer referenced, Lowe would no doubt be a great addition to the Wednesday defence in a bid to push the Owls further up the table next season.

The left side of defence was pinpointed as an area which needed strengthening last campaign, as proven by Kristian Pedersen's temporary arrival in S6, but with the Dane returning to Swansea City, further reinforcements were needed this summer.

As shown by Everton's recent interest, the former Derby County man, who joined United alongside Jayden Bogle for a reported £11m fee in 2020, clearly still has the potential to be an established Premier League player.

Rohl adopted a wing-back system towards the end of the season, but that system comes as no shock to Lowe, with Wilder utilising a similar concept across the City, with the man who has won promotion twice from the division having key assets such as pace and defensive awareness to make a seamless transition into a new environment.

Therefore, it will be viewed as a major coup by Wednesday supporters, as well as getting one over on their fierce rivals.

Sheffield United could live to regret Max Lowe decision

Lowe's departure from Bramall Lane was confirmed last month, alongside Wes Foderingham, Ollie Norwood, George Baldock and Chris Basham.

The departure of such an experienced quintet emphasises the task in hand for the Blades to succeed in the transfer window, but also the upcoming season.

Blades fans seemed to be rather content with the decision for the left-back to leave after an inconsistent campaign in the top flight. However, it will rile them if Lowe is able to rediscover his best form, allowing Wednesday to profit from their own decision.