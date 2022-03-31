Carlton Palmer speaks out on Sheffield Wednesday’s tactics

Sheffield Wednesday have managed to climb back into the play-off places but having rested Liam Palmer in recent weeks, Carlton Palmer has admitted to Football League World that he isn’t sure the Owls should be rotating their squad as frequently.

The Owls have been up and down in the third tier so far this season but have never really been too far away from the top six and now find themselves sitting nicely in sixth with seven games left to go in the campaign.

There are still plenty of points to be won and lost though and with teams like Sunderland, Ipswich and Wycombe hot on their heels, they cannot afford to drop form or lose many more matches now.

Despite this, Darren Moore has been tinkering with his team slightly in recent games, dropping players like Liam Palmer and rotating his strikeforce repeatedly.

Now, Carlton Palmer has perhaps questioned that decision, telling FLW that he is not sure that ‘now is the time to be managing games.’

It hasn’t affected their results too drastically though yet, with the club seeing off Cheltenham 4-1 last time out and holding both Gillingham and Accrington to draws before that.

In fact, the side have lost only once in March so far – but with seven games left, there isn’t much margin for error going forward.

Now, speaking about the tactics, Carlton Palmer said: “If you’re the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp and you’ve got a big squad and you’re challenging on four different fronts, yes I understand that, you’ve got to rotate the squad, you’ve got to use the squad.

“But right now, Sheffield Wednesday, they seem to have found a system and we’re on a great roll of winning. And then he [Darren Moore] seems to, you know, Liam Palmer was on the bench.

“I don’t know whether he was injured of it was precaution. I know he’s trying to manage the games but now’s not the time to manage the games.”

Moore will certainly be hoping that his tweaks don’t affect the club too much then – and hopefully he can still lead them to the promotion that they want.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are certainly in prime position to land a top six spot but Palmer has made a valid point with their use of rotation.

Granted, Darren Moore will no doubt be trying to make sure that he has as many of his squad as fit as possible by continuing to change and freshen up the starting eleven. However, if you have a winning team, as the old saying goes, why fix what isn’t broken?

Wednesday have a team capable of winning games and have a settled lineup that can get the job done. As long as that side remain fit and can play on a regular basis, then there really isn’t much reason why the Owls boss should deviate from his picks because he knows they can pick up the points.

Tinkering might keep them fresh for the play-offs if they get there – but they’ll have to hope these tweaks don’t affect their ability to stay in the top six in the first place.