Carlton Palmer speaks out on selection conundrum at West Brom

It seemed apparent for the vast majority of the 2021/22 season that Sam Johnstone was set to leave West Bromwich Albion for free this summer.

The England international has sealed a move back to the Premier League, to Crystal Palace, and was on the bench in the Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Friday evening.

The Baggies have chosen not to replace Johnstone and instead go with what they have at the club.

David Button has taken the number one jersey, with Alex Palmer the next port of call for Steve Bruce, and the 33-year-old has bags of EFL experience to take into the challenge of being first choice.

Button has made 184 second tier appearances in the Championship in his career, and will be aiming to establish himself ahead of Palmer in the club’s promotion push.

Mark Travers emerged from the shadows to play a crucial role in Bournemouth clinching automatic promotion last season, and the Baggies will be hoping that Button can have a similar impact.

When asked if the 33-year-old is capable of playing between the sticks for a promotion-pushing side like the Baggies, Carlton Palmer said: “I haven’t seen enough of David to give an answer either way.

“They knew they were losing Johnstone, they knew that for quite a while, they chose not to replace Johnstone, so they must feel that they have enough in-house to deal with that position.

“Steve Bruce is not blessed with funds to strengthen in all areas so he must feel that Button is good enough and he can use the money to strengthen in other areas.

“Obviously, if Button proves not to be good enough, I’m sure Steve has enough contacts in the Premier League to get a goalkeeper of note on loan.

“I’m sure it’s something they’ve thought about, Steve said he was impressed with Button in pre-season and he’s got the number one jersey, the rest is down to him.”