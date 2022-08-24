Carlton Palmer speaks out on “outstanding” West Brom player during Hull City victory

All eyes may have been on West Brom’s attacking player at the weekend but one defender who particularly shone during Saturday’s 5-2 thrashing of Hull City was Dara O’Shea.

The Ireland international was intelligent in reading the game, dominant in his ground and aerial duels, and he brought the ball forward with real purpose.

O’Shea had attracted interest from Championship newcomers Burnley earlier in the window, however, he since signed a new deal with the Baggies.

Sharing his thoughts on O’Shea, after what was a strong individual performance from the Irish defender, Carlton Palmer told Football league World: “Well, Dara is a really good defender, really good defender.

“(He) spent most of last season out with a fracture. But every time he played, he was one of West Brom’s better defenders, or if not their best defender.

“He’s an international, so it’s important for him and them that he stays fit and he plays as he has been consistently brilliant.

“He wins all his aerial duels, he’s a very competitive, combative, Irish centre-half. And so, it’s important for West Brom to keep him fit and for him to continue his outstanding form.”

The verdict

O’Shea is a mightily important component in this West Brom team, and whilst a lot of credit will likely go the way of the Baggies’ creative talents this season, it would be no surprise if the young defender’s work goes relatively unnoticed outside The Hawthorns.

Possessing all the attributes one would want from a defender, it is no surprise that Burnley were considering him an option after losing the likes of James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins earlier in the window.

Undoubtedly one of Albion’s top players as things stand, it is a big season for the Ireland international who will be hoping to steer his side to a Premier League return, the division he belongs in.