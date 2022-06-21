Carlton Palmer speaks out on “massive season” for Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday

Being edged out of the League One play-off semi-finals against Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday will be even more motivated to secure a Championship return this time around.

Darren Moore has made a couple of additions to the squad ahead of the new campaign but will be eager to strike more deals to bolster their chances of challenging for automatic promotion.

It is expected to be a big season for the Owls and for Moore, with League One shaping up to be very competitive once again.

Speaking to FLW, Carlton Palmer spoke about Moore’s position at the club ahead of this upcoming campaign: “Darren Moore, it’s a massive season for him.

“I think the chairman’s made it very clear that they wanted to get promotion last season. If he doesn’t this season, I can’t see him being at the football club.

“So it’s a massive season.”

The verdict

Everyone in association with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is ambitious, and they have every right to be, as they certainly have all the tools to succeed when the 2022/23 campaign begins in just over a month’s time.

It is certainly a bold prediction, however, Sheffield Wednesday have a squad already that should be capable of securing promotion back to the Championship, and financially speaking, they are throwing a lot at making a second-tier return a reality.

If next season starts poorly, then it will be interesting to see what happens with his immediate future, with Sunderland showing somewhat of a ruthless edge when parting company with Lee Johnson – A decision that eventually benefitted the football club.