Carlton Palmer speaks out on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at Sheffield Wednesday

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was one of the stars of the opening round of fixtures in League One, with a brace in Sheffield Wednesday‘s curtain-raising 3-3 draw against Portsmouth.

There is a lot of competition for places in midfield areas at Hillsborough, and some supporters would have been surprised to see the 21-year-old start the game, but if it was not for the Nigerian, Pompey would likely have taken the three points back to the South Coast.

Dele-Bashiru only has one year remaining on his deal with the Owls and will be aiming to play in the Championship at some point in the not too distant future.

When asked if Dele-Bashiru can cement a place in Darren Moore’s starting XI, Carlton Palmer said: “I think it’s a difficult one for Darren Moore because Dele-Bashiru’s contract is up at the end of the season, he’s a talented young player, I believe they’ve turned down in the region of £500,000 from Blackpool, so one of the things that will be important for Dele-Bashiru is game-time.

“If he doesn’t believe he’s going to get game-time at Sheffield Wednesday then why would he sign a new contract?

“Apart from his two goals on Saturday he had a very impressive game, so I know Darren Moore and the chairman are trying desperately to tie him down to a new long term contract, and I’m sure that if he’s playing, and he’s playing regularly, I think it’s something he’ll consider because what he doesn’t want to do is go to another club, and not be playing as well.

“He’s a young lad, it’s part of his development and I’ve always said that you’re the one that’s in possession of the jersey from day one, it’s only him who can get himself out of the starting line-up.

“If his performances are consistent then he’ll stay in the team.

“(Will) Vaulks and (Tyreeq) Bakinson haven’t gone to Sheffield Wednesday to sit on the bench that’s for sure, they’ve gone there to play, Vaulks is a seasoned campaigner in the Championship and would’ve been playing in the Championship, had he gone to a Championship club this season.

“You need a squad, it’s a long season, a lot of games, people lose form, people get injured, people get suspensions and you have to take your opportunities when they come.”