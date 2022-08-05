Carlton Palmer speaks out on dilemma at West Brom involving Molumby and Mowatt

West Bromwich Albion kicked off their 2022/23 Championship campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, bouncing back from a disappointing first half performance.

The Baggies will be targeting promotion in their second season since relegation from the Premier League, and they have acted as such in the transfer market this summer.

West Brom signed Jayson Molumby on a permanent transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion, having taken the Irishman on loan from the Seagulls last term, and he took his place in the starting XI ahead of Alex Mowatt at The Riverside.

Potentially a bold call from Steve Bruce, with Jake Livermore coming through a late fitness test to start the game, and Molumby played a huge hand in the Baggies’ equaliser, splitting the Boro defence with a through ball for Jed Wallace that turned out to be a pre-assist.

When asked if Molumby will continue to be picked ahead of Mowatt over the course of the season, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s hard to say, we’re a game in, it’s a long old season, obviously Steve decided to go with him (Molumby), I thought he had a very, very solid game.

“Plenty of energy, he’s in possession of the shirt, it’s a good result away from home so he has to keep performing to keep his place in the side.

“I thought he played very, very well and I thought it was a good call for Steve to go with him.”

25 questions about West Brom’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 What year did West Brom win the Championship title? 2004 2008 2012 2016

Bruce is clearly looking for some balance in his defensive midfield double pivot, Mowatt and Molumby cannot compete with the experience and aerial prowess that Livermore brings, and therefore it seems to be a straight shoot-out between the duo.

Molumby did repay the manager’s faith with his display at The Riverside and for that reason it is likely that he stays put in the centre of the park when the Baggies host Watford on Monday evening.