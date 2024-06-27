Birmingham City have made headlines this week when it was revealed they had requested to relocate their League One fixture against Wrexham next season to the United States.

Details first emerged from the Daily Mail on 24 June, which revealed that the US-owned Blues had made the unique request to face the Red Dragons - owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - but received a swift rejection by the EFL.

Whilst Reynolds himself moved to deny that any talks involving the Welsh side had taken place, the sheer notion that the idea has been floated by someone within the Birmingham hierarchy has left a sour taste in many mouths.

The two teams are set to meet in the third tier next season after a difficult season saw Birmingham relegated, and a strong return to the Football League saw Wrexham earn promotion to League One at the first time of asking.

It would have been a landmark move, being the first domestic league match to be shifted outside of England and Wales, and faced strong backlash.

Related How do Birmingham City's first 5 fixtures of 2024/25 compare to Wrexham AFC We take a look at Birmingham City and Wrexham's first five fixtures of the 2024/25 League One season

Birmingham v Wrexham request branded 'ridiculous' by Carlton Palmer

Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer was among those who thought little of the proposed idea and has provided his thoughts to Football League World.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man feels the plan was unworkable to begin with and will no doubt be glad that the proposal was quickly turned down by the football authorities.

“I mean, this is ludicrous really," Palmer said whilst speaking to FLW.

"I find this beyond belief that the American owners of Birmingham City [are] requesting to play their League One match versus Wrexham in the USA next season. It’s just absolutely ludicrous.

“You know, they’ve bought an English Football League club and that’s where the league’s played.

“It’s a non-starter. It was never going to happen. I mean, you’ve never heard Wrexham and their owners, they’ve never come out and mentioned anything like that.

“It’s never going to happen, and it’s just a non-starter. It’s absolute nonsense.

“You know, if you’re looking at this, and you’re a Birmingham City fan, you’d be thinking, ‘Right, are these people really serious, who have come into the football club? Are they really serious, or is this just something for them to promote what they’re doing in the USA or whatever?’”

“It just really is nonsensical and was never going to happen from day one. Ridiculous request.”

Birmingham City, Wrexham overseas fixture was never going to go down well

The reported idea from Birmingham's decision-makers was widely condemned throughout the football community, but there were some fears from Wrexham quarters that their owners were in on the plan.

It could have presented a turning point for some Wrexham fans, who up until now, on the whole, have been extremely happy with their Stateside owners and the respect they've shown to the football club and local area.

Taking to Twitter to respond to one fan's concerns, Reynolds said: "I agree. And that’s why there have been no talks."

Although it may have been a great source of revenue for the two clubs, it's easy to see how such a plan could quickly cause a disconnect for local fans who can't afford to travel halfway across the world to follow their team's domestic campaign. Allowing it to happen once would also likely open the floodgates to similar schemes.

It appears English football is not ready for this step, judging by the quick reactions from both officials and fans, many of whom - along with Palmer - will hope this is the last they hear of the idea.