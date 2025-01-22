Pundit Carlton Palmer has weighed in on Sheffield United's interest in midfielder Shea Charles, who is set to be recalled by parent club Southampton from his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

Blades boss Chris Wilder recently told BBC Radio Sheffield that his club's interest in the 21-year-old, who has performed well for the Owls this season, is "not a wind up".

The Northern Ireland international's last game for the Owls, before returning to Southampton, will be Wednesday night's clash with fellow top-six hopefuls Bristol City.

Meanwhile, the Blades are in need of strengthening their midfield ranks, following the ACL injury sustained by key man Ollie Arblaster back in November.

Pundit reacts as Blades eye move for Charles

Football League World asked pundit, and former Owls player Carlton Palmer, if it would be a gutting blow for Wednesday if Charles joined the Blades, and if it would be a strange move from the Saints to sell the 21-year-old.

Palmer said: "It's reported that Sheffield United are keen on Shea Charles.

"I listened to Chris Wilder when he was talking in his interview over the last couple of days, and he said 'Of course other clubs are interested in players'.

"He was keen to bring Shea Charles to the football club before Sheffield Wednesday got hold of him, he retained an interest in him.

"Shea Charles has been outstanding at Sheffield Wednesday, he's been one of the standout performers of the season.

"Obviously, the Saints recalled him, which I thought was a strange one, given the position they are in.

"I can't believe that they would sell him, unless they're looking at the financial fair play, going down next season, and perhaps having to move him on.

"He's done brilliantly at Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday had signed him on loan until the end of the season, so it's gutting for them.

"I think his last game will be tomorrow (Wednesday) evening against Bristol City.

"Although, if Danny Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri are talking about, they could perhaps be able to do a deal.

"I don't think Sheffield Wednesday are in a position to buy him, and it'd be very surprising if he goes to Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.

"At the end of the day, if Sheffield United come up with a loan fee that is acceptable to Southampton, then we could really see that happening.

"It would be gutting for Sheffield Wednesday who are a few points outside the play-offs.

"I don't think Sheffield Wednesday are able to buy Shea Charles, and maybe Sheffield United with their new owners might be able to come up with a deal to buy him, which I find really, really surprising that Southampton would sell him, given that they're going to be in the Championship next season, and he's been outstanding in the Championship."

Charles could be a top signing for the Blades

It would be a gutting turn of events for the Wednesday faithful to witness Charles join their bitter rivals, either on loan or on a permanent deal from Southampton.

Shea Charles 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 24 Starts 24 Tackles won % 53.2 Duels won % 56.7 Pass accuracy % 80.9 Assists 4 Goals 1

However, his performances in the second tier for the Owls in the second tier indicate that he could be a strong addition for a Blades side who need to bring in as much quality as they can, amid a close-run promotion race alongside the likes of Leeds United.

Charles could help Wilder's men plug the gap left by Arblaster's absence, and could perfectly complement either Sydie Peck or Tom Davies in the middle of the park.