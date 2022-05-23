Carlton Palmer discusses Sheffield Wednesday links with Newcastle United player

Sheffield Wednesday are planning for their summer window already with their season having come to a disappointing end.

Losing to Sunderland over two legs in the League One play-off semi-finals was not the result the club were looking for as they sought a return to the second-tier.

With that said, it is a big summer ahead for Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for not only the play-offs, but automatic promotion to the Championship.

In recent weeks, one name linked with a loan move to the club is Newcastle United‘s Elliot Anderson.

Anderson spent the second half of the 21/22 season on loan at Bristol Rovers, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 21 league appearances and helping them gain automatic promotion on the final day of the season.

Here, speaking to FLW, ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer has had his say on the rumours linking Anderson with a move to the club.

“They’ll be interested in a player of Elliot’s ability,” Palmer told FLW.

“He had a fantastic season last season and played a lot of games.

“He’s young and energetic at 19. I’m sure he’s going to go out on loan again from Newcastle.

“Obviously Sheffield Wednesday will be interested, but there’ll be a lot of clubs, and I’m reading that there’s a lot of clubs, interested in taking him [on loan] as well.”

The Verdict

It seems as though Elliot Anderson has certainly got Carlton Palmer’s seal of approval.

As Palmer correctly points out though, this could be a tough deal for Sheffield Wednesday to get done this summer due to just how well he performed out on loan at Bristol Rovers.

We have seen links to Championship clubs in recent weeks too, and if Newcastle feel he is ready for that step up, it would be little use to send Anderson on loan to the third-tier next campaign.

On the other hand, if the Championship is deemed too much of a jump, Sheffield Wednesday and League One would be a great landing spot for Anderson.

It would be a step up in league’s from League Two to League One, and he would be joining a giant of a football club at that level.

This really could be a move that makes sense this summer, and somewhat of a coup if Wednesday manage to pull it off.