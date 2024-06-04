Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secure Championship survival after remarkable resurgence under manager Danny Röhl.

Release shows Röhl's dedication to team with new contract, indicating a busy summer of squad rebuilding.

Carlton Palmer emphasises possible need for investment to push club towards Premier League return but questions whether Chansiri will be willing to give up any control.

It is a big summer ahead for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship but Carlton Palmer believes Dejphon Chansiri now needs the investment to kick on next season.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Röhl. Röhl earned plenty of plaudits for his work as manager at Hillsborough, with his arrival coinciding with a remarkable resurgence in form.

A six-game unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories in their final three games, secured Wednesday's place in the Championship for next season as they finished 20th in the table.

The Owls received a huge boost last week as Röhl signed a new long-term contract at the club and it could be a busy summer as the German rebuilds his squad and aims to be looking up the table rather than down it in 2025.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Sheffield Wednesday investment possibility

Sheffield Wednesday’s Dejphon Chansiri is open to fresh investment into the club, according to a report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account. It's said that the Thai businessman is now seeking new investors to come into the Championship side ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, it is understood that he is turning down approaches for full takeovers of the club. The businessman is keen to bring in extra cash, but is unwilling to give up full control of the South Yorkshire outfit.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer gave his thoughts on the latest situation regarding Chansiri. Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "The news coming out is that their owner is looking for fresh investment in the football club to take the club forwards.

"Listen, I don't know what to say to this because I know there have been interested parties in the past who have wanted to buy the football club from Mr. Chanisiri, and he has refused to sell them and is looking for X amount of money for the club and that money has not been forthcoming.

"We talk about new investors into the club, and obviously, if that were to happen and for that money for Danny Röhl in the club, then of course it's a positive move for Wednesday.

"I'm just not so sure. Mr. Chansiri likes control, and he likes to micro-manage everything in the club. You have to give him credit for bringing in the current coaching staff. They've kept them in the Championship from what seemed a very bleak position.

"He has to be given credit for that because bringing those types of guys into the club won't have been cheap.

"You can't just keep knocking a guy; you have to give him his dues, and he's done the right things.

"He's also secured Danny Röhl's services for the next three years, so credit to him for that again.

"Let's see if he can get someone now to come in and work with him and to invest in the football club.

"It's a huge football club and they deserve to be back in the Premier League, and I think they now have the right management team at the helm to take the club forward.

"To do that takes a lot of money, and that's where I have stuck up for the chairman.

"Just because they got promoted from League One to the Championship last season - you don't get an awful lot of money - maybe £5 million, therefore investment to push on with the club is huge.

"Sometimes it has to be done in stages. They first retained their status, which was paramount.

"Now, let's see if they can get the investment needed to push on for next season."

The future for Sheffield Wednesday

Röhl's goal will now be to continue building on this positive progress by pushing the team to compete in the top half of the Championship table next season, but the right backing will be required.

The German made public comments prior to the end of the season, that he might walk away from Sheffield Wednesday, if the club were unable to match his ambition, but he put speculation over his future to bed by signing a new deal.

Supporters may rather that Chansiri simply sold his stake in the club, but it appears that he has no interest in walking away from English football just yet, and instead they will have to accept that outside investment is what is needed, as Palmer alludes to.