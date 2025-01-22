Sheffield Wednesday have been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons, amid a clear breakdown in communication between owner Dejphon Chansiri and manager Danny Rohl.

The Owls’ owner held a fan forum last week, which turned into a five-hour ordeal where the Thai businessman worried fans by implying that there had been a massive communication breakdown between himself and his manager.

Protests against Chansiri ensued on Sunday at Wednesday’s fixture against Leeds United, with disgruntled supporters holding up posters encouraging their owner to sell up and get out.

However, recent news has seen an unexpected positive turn of events, as it seems Rohl and Chansiri have buried the hatchet, according to Alan Nixon, and are now fully focused on strengthening the playing squad this January.

The German has performed a minor miracle to get his side on the verge of the play-offs but, requires reinforcements to maintain this push. Supporters will be praying this news is true, as they continue to worry about the beloved manager’s future at Hillsborough.

Carlton Palmer is hopeful Rohl and Chansiri have settled the score

Who else better to ask for their take on this potentially ground-breaking revelation than an Owls legend themselves? We spoke to ex-Wednesday and England midfielder, Carlton Palmer and asked him how much of a boost the two parties burying the hatchet could be for his former club.

The 59-year-old told FLW: “Well, we don’t know what the truth is with Danny Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri. Apparently, they’ve had a meeting, and there are talks that they’ve buried the hatchet and are focusing on January signings.

“There’s too many rumblings coming out of Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve spoken to previous managers who’ve worked under Chansiri, and every one of them has had a fallout with him. It’s really sad to see the job Danny Rohl’s done at the football club that they’re falling out.

Danny Rohl - Sheffield Wednesday managerial record (PlaymakerStats) Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals conceded Win percentage 70 29 15 26 93 102 41% *Accurate as of 21st Jan 2025

“Chansiri brought Rohl to the football club, and they stayed up last season. He has backed him by bringing players in. Unfortunately, because Danny’s good at his job, it’s pushed them into a position where they’re chasing play-offs. To bring in players to have an assault on the play-offs is going to cost a lot of money. That conversation needs to be had.

“Chansiri has admitted that Southampton had made the approach [for Rohl]. Obviously, Southampton didn’t want to pay the £5m release clause, but with that, there must’ve been positive discussions about the way forward with the club.

“There seems to have been a communication breakdown, but apparently, now Rohl has said he’s gone to him [Chansiri], spoken to him, given him his objectives, and we’ll see what happens in the rest of the transfer window.

“It is worrying for me, and it does concern me because Rohl is a top coach, he’s proven that. If he’s not going to get the backing that he needs or deserves, other clubs will come in [for him] in the summer.

“Let’s hope they’ve come to an amicable resolution for now, and Danny can get those players in that he needs to strengthen the squad."

New Chansiri revelation bodes well for Sheffield Wednesday's chances of retaining Rohl

After a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds, it’s evident that Wednesday needs a bit more quality to ensure they can maintain their play-off hopes. With Shea Charles being recalled by Southampton last week, Rohl needs reinforcements quickly.

The news of the German manager and his club’s owner drawing a line in the sand and focusing on January transfers will come as a welcome boost for all Owls supporters, who’ve endured a tumultuous week following the fan forum failure. With the protests on Sunday and more still planned by groups of fans in the future, Chansiri will undoubtedly be feeling the pressure which could’ve helped them bury the hatchet.

The main concern of all Wednesdayites is losing their manager, should a bigger club come calling for his services. If Rohl feels he isn’t being adequately backed by the owner, he could quite easily jump ship if an opportunity presents itself. The only deterrence to potential suitors is the sizable release clause on the 35-year-old’s contract, which is one crumb of comfort for concerned Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Given the miracle work Rohl is currently performing in the blue side of the steel city, it’s inevitable that clubs will be eyeing up the young manager. As Palmer mentioned, Southampton were interested in poaching the German but were put off by the release fee. Now, if the reports are true that Chansiri is willing to provide backing, Wednesday’s chances of retaining their prized asset just got a lot better.