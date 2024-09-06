Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League in an unceremonious fashion last season, but there were some bright sparks in a dismal campaign.

Anel Ahmedhodzic made 31 appearances in the top flight for the Blades, even scoring twice from centre-back, and was a stand-out performer in a poor team.

Now back in the Championship, the Bosnia & Herezgovinia international has already reverted to the form that he produced two years ago when his team were promoted from the division, and has started the last three games.

Ahmedhodzic was a dominant force in the second tier under Paul Heckingbottom two years ago, and was prolific going forward when needed as well. The 25-year-old found the back of the net six times, with two of those goals coming in a 4-0 win against Reading, as Sheffield United set the pace early in the Championship in 2022/23.

His domineering presence in both the defensive and attacking third of the pitch made him a target for Premier League clubs in the summer, however, Chris Wilder was able to keep hold of the defender.

Pundit predicts heavy interest in January

Despite Ahmedhodzic staying at Bramall Lane for the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, it is expected that clubs may come back in for him if he performs.

The 25-year-old has the ability to play in the top flight, and alongside a more stable back four, he could become a solid player in the division.

Former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer, has offered his opinion to Football League World on the centre-back's current situation, and what he expects to happen in the coming months.

He said: "Sheffield United were able to fend off several potential suitors for Ahmedhodzic, their ever-present centre-back in the Premier League last season. Wilder came out and said he was desperate to keep the centre-back as he was one of the strong points in what was a disappointing season for Sheffield United.

"He was outstanding last weekend as Sheffield United beat unbeaten Watford at home. He's under contract till June 2026, so there's no panic for Sheffield United at the moment. Obviously, there was a lot of interest in the summer and I think interest will come again in January and I think Chris Wilder and the board will look at the situation again then.

"Should Sheffield United be in the reckoning to get promotion, I don't think you'll see Ahmedhodzic leave the football club, unless there's a huge offer coming in for him."

Palmer continued: "Wilder’s made his intentions very clear and that is to get Sheffield United back to the Premier League at the first attempt and they will be there or thereabouts, and Ahmedhodzic will be a big role in that.

"You need to keep your better players if you want to get promoted, but obviously, if somebody comes in with a massive offer in January, Sheffield United will have to look at that.

"They'll brace themselves for offers to come in during the summer, that is for sure, because he's a very good player, and he's an international.

"But, if Sheffield United can get promoted at the end of the season, then I'm sure they'll sit down with the centre-back who will then have a year left on his contract and renegotiate with him. So I don't think there's a real big issue at the moment.

"But of course, when you've got summer interest, it will come again in January as well, because he has started the season very, very well," he concluded.

Anel Ahmedhodžić Championship Stats 2022/23 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 34 (32) Goals (Assists) 6 (2) Tackles Won 41 Interceptions 62 Duels Won 170

Sheffield United's form before January will dictate any decision

Although the Blades were relegated without putting up much of a fight, they are Championship specialists, and know how to get out of the league.

They have been slightly inconsistent defensively so far, but they could easily have won all of their matches.

Their win over Watford before the international break is a huge statement, as Tom Cleverely's side had pushed aside all their competition before the loss at Bramall Lane.

Ahmedhodzic was very solid in that game, and proved why teams have been circling in the past. However, if Sheffield United struggle to crack the top two by January, and there is uncertainty around the club, it would not be a surprise to see the centre-back leave.