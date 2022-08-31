Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on recent Sheffield Wednesday arrival after debut

Mallik Wilks made his Sheffield Wednesday debut on Saturday, playing 20 minutes at the end during a 5-0 thrashing of Forest Green Rovers.

The recent addition, who arrived from Championship club Hull City, is a winger by trade but can also operate as a number 10 or as a number nine.

Thriving in League One in Hull’s promotion-winning campaign back during the 2020/21 campaign, Wilks will be hoping that he can recapture the form that saw him attract Premier League interest back then.

Sharing his thoughts on Wilks, after his 20-minute cameo at the weekend, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “We looked at the squad, and we said what was missing? What was missing was a centre forward and a wide player. And he’s addressed both of those issues.

“So, now, they’ve covered all bases. He had a 20-minute cameo on Saturday, nearly scored an acrobatic overhead kick.

“He can score 19, 20 goals in this league. Unfortunately at Hull he suffered a few injuries last season, (he) just needs to get a run of games under his belt, gain his fitness and he brings pace and power to Wednesday’s frontline.”

The verdict

Even before Wilks’ addition, it had been an excellent window for Sheffield Wednesday, with the signing of the 23-year-old acting as the cherry on top.

Versatile, possessing excellent potential and a goalscorer at this level, Wilks has all the right components to thrive in the third-tier as Sheffield Wednesday try and pave a way back to the Championship.

Wilks will be pushing regular minutes from the start as the season progresses, something that Darren Moore will have to consider as competition levels are seemingly at a recent high.

Arguably possessing the best squad in the division, it is set to be a big season for the Tigers.