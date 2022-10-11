Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on “inevitable” West Brom decision

West Brom parted company with manager Steve Bruce yesterday morning, with the Baggies still sitting in the relegation positions.

In what has been a difficult start to the campaign, from a points accumulation perspective, the Midlands club have managed just 11 in their opening 13 games.

Lasting in the job for just under nine months, West Brom’s search to find Bruce’s successor starts now, although reports state that they will not be rushed in making a final decision.

Sharing his thoughts on the club’s decision to cut Bruce’s time short at The Hawthorns, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I thought it was inevitable it was going to happen.

“I mean, I really like Steve Bruce. I think he’s been a really good manager and it was a difficult situation at West Brom. The job was not easy. That’s why a lot of high-profile managers have turned it down in the past.

“But, one win in 13 games, drawn eight and lost four, in a relegation position, even Steve Bruce, in all fairness would hold his hands up and say that’s not good enough.

“And, it’s not good enough for the squad of players they’ve got. They have been unlucky in games, games they should have won, and chances they’ve created.

“But listen, it’s a results-based industry.”

The verdict

As Palmer says, football is a results-based industry, and despite putting in a number of encouraging performances, their inability to win football matches has been his undoing.

Still possessing the personnel within the squad to do well this season, it will be interesting to see how the Baggies approach their search for Bruce’s successor.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw typified their start to the season, with the Baggies squandering a couple of glorious chances to take all three points.

It will also be interesting to see what the immediate future holds for Bruce and whether or not a job will arise for the former Manchester United man.