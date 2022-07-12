Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on former Sheffield Wednesday player ahead of potential Reading move

Paul Ince will be continuing to assess his options ahead of the new Championship season, with it now being under three weeks before Reading start their campaign with a trip to Blackpool.

One player that Paul Ince is currently running the rule over is former Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson.

The centre-back featured during Reading’s 2-0 defeat to Benfica at the weekend, with the 32-year-old starting the game in midfield.

Delivering his thoughts on whether or not Reading should look to offer the experienced player a contract ahead of the new campaign, Carlton Palmer told Football league World: “In the position Paul Ince finds himself in at Reading, where they’re not blessed with great funds, he’s going to have to rely on a lot of free transfers.

“Sam’s a great leader, he’s great to have around the dressing room, and he can perform in that level.

Quiz: The big Reading FC summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 READING WERE FOUNDED IN 1871 TRUE FALSE

“So, in the position that they’re in, I think it could be a good fit for both parties.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, the position that Reading are currently in makes it difficult for them to attract talent like they had been able to a few seasons back.

They are heavily reliant on the free agent market ahead of the start of the new season at the end of this month and it is easy to see why he is being viewed as an option.

A leader and a presence in the changing rooms, Hutchinson’s versatility will tick another box for the Royals as they look to avoid the Championship drop.

A move back to a familiar part of the country is certainly something that will benefit the player himself, all whilst bolstering competition levels for the Berkshire outfit.