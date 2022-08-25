Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on Blackburn Rovers star’s transfer situation as summer window enters its concluding stages

It remains to be seen if Ben Brereton Diaz will still be playing his football in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers at the end of this summer window.

The Chilean international has continued to attract plenty of transfer interest throughout the summer, however, Rovers have remained persistent in their £20 million plus valuation.

Attracting interest from at home and abroad, Nice have recently seen a bid rejected for the 23-year-old, as detailed in a report from Sky Sports.

Sharing his thoughts on the striker’s situation at Blackburn, and the thought process when it comes to his potential sale, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well it’s a difficult one because Blackburn value in you met 20 million, right?

“They’ve had an offer on the table, I think from Nice, it’s about 10 million euro, about eight and a half million pounds. That’s not going to get him out of the football club, that’s for sure. They’re not going to sell him for that.

“The problem that Blackburn they look at is what is it going to cost them to replace 22 goals in the championship? He’s already got two goals this season.

“They’re not in a position where they have to sell, they are in a position that they risk losing him on a free at the end of the season, but would it be worth their while to keep him and try and get promoted and get another good season out of him.”

The verdict

It is no surprise that interest has continued to emerge from top tiers across Europe consistently over the window.

Brereton Diaz is a player of excellent quality and has proven to flourish both with Blackburn and with the Chile national team, however, the Championship club’s valuation remains a lot higher than those in pursuit.

Whether Blackburn and a particular club can meet somewhere in the middle, but given the influence he has and how late on it is in the window, Rovers are unlikely to come down that much.

Blackburn will be pushing for the play-offs this season, something that looks more achievable with Brereton Diaz in the side.