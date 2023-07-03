Carlton Palmer believes one reason Leicester City appointed Enzo Maresca as their manager was to use his connections with Manchester City for players like James Trafford.

The Foxes have got their summer business underway with the additions of Conor Coady and Harry Winks.

Maresca has no hesitations about stopping there, with a new goalkeeper believed to be on the list of likely new arrivals.

Their search already took them to Maresca’s former club, with Zack Steffen as an option It is now being reported by The Sun, that James Trafford is also someone the Foxes are looking at.

What is the latest news on James Trafford?

The young Man City goalkeeper is just coming off the back of an excellent season with Bolton, where Trafford excelled himself and really showed why he’s got a growing reputation.

The 20-year-old has returned to his parent club, and it is unclear what is going to happen in the next steps of his career, but his time with the Trotters caught the attention of teams from the Championship and above.

Burnley were the first side to register their interest in the goalkeeper, and it was reported just over a week ago by Football Insider that the Clarets had opened talks to sign Trafford.

It has also been reported by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, that Middlesbrough are also interested in the Man City goalkeeper, as they look to replace Steffen.

However, both clubs seem to have a fight on their hands as Leicester have now joined the race, with it unclear if the Foxes will be making a temporary move for Trafford or trying to sign the young goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Leicester City joining the race for James Trafford

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Leicester joining Burnley and Middlesbrough in the race for James Trafford.

He told FLW: “I'm sure one of the reasons that Leicester took Enzo Maresca from Man City, highly rated assistant manager to Pep Guardiola, was of the ability to buy or loan players from that club.

“We have seen how that has worked for Vincent Kompany at Burnley. One player Leicester are running the rule over his young Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

“James, who is still only 20 played 45 games on loan last season from Man City to League One Bolton and had an excellent season. Enzo will have worked closely with him at Man City and now of his capabilities.”