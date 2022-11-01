Carlton Palmer shares Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle prediction

It has been a fascinating start to this League One campaign, with Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday leading the way as things stand.

All three teams have looked a level above at different stages of the campaign and it remains to be seen if the three times can maintain this positive start to the season.

Of course, only 17 games have been played, and whilst the division is starting to shape up, there are plenty of twists and turns left, that is for sure.

Providing his thoughts on the current top three and sharing how he envisages the rest of the campaign panning out, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “What you’re looking at is Plymouth and Ipswich are setting some pace at the moment. I cannot believe that they can continue that pace for the course of the season.

“If they do, they’re on course to get over 100, 105 points. I just can’t see that happening.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players play for now?

1 of 24 What club does Tom Lees play for now? Oldham Athletic Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Barnsley

“Wednesday are on course for about 92, 95 points, currently. So if they can maintain what they’re doing, I think they will go up automatically. I said that at the start of the season and I still believe it.”

The verdict

Whilst a lot of the focus has been on the current top three thus far, Peterborough United have gone under the radar in recent weeks and there will certainly be a belief within their camp.

Portsmouth also have a couple of games in hand to inflict further pressure on the current top three, however, there is a feeling within the Sheffield Wednesday fanbase that there is still another gear to get to.

It is very rare for teams to break the 100 points barrier, however, with how competitive the division is turning out to be, the top three clubs will believe it is attainable.

Ultimately, there is a lot of football to be played and plenty of challenges set to come the way of the clubs at the top end of the division.