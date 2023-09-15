Highlights Reading's second points deduction of the season has pushed them into the League One relegation zone, despite winning twice and only registering two points.

Ruben Selles may have concerns about his future due to the team's struggles but Carlton Palmer has told him to stick it out at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Despite off-field issues, Selles oversaw a successful summer transfer window and has built a squad with significant potential, making success in League One achievable. Sticking it out could earn him high esteem from the Reading fans.

Reading have received yet another points deduction.

Their second deduction of the season has seen Reading slip into the League One relegation zone, having officially registered only two points, despite winning twice. The club failed to follow an order that instructed them to deposit funds by last Tuesday.

Ruben Selles' side haven't had it all their way on the pitch, and now, the standings make for even harsher reading.

Selles joined the club after taking the helm temporarily at Southampton last season following the departure of disappointing manager, Nathan Jones. He eventually oversaw the Saints' relegation to the Championship and now, there could be concerns regarding his future in Berkshire beginning to mount.

Reading in 2023/24

An opening day defeat away at Peterborough was quickly forgotten about when the Royals completed a 4-0 rout of Championship opposition, Millwall. However, they suffered a second successive setback in the league after being beaten by Port Vale.

Back-to-back victories against Cheltenham Town and then Stevenage preceded more disappointment against Exeter City, Cambridge United, and Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.

Morale in the squad will be low after receiving the news and that will not be helped by the fact that Selles' men's next outing comes against promotion favourites, Bolton Wanderers, who have only lost once. Another freshly relegated team awaits after that, as Reading face a trip to Blackpool.

Carlton Palmer has his say on Ruben Selles' future

Former England international, Carlton Palmer, has issued his viewpoint on proceedings at Reading.

He said: "Reading face more off-field problems with a further three-point deduction added to the club, as the chairman fails to deposit the required money into designated accounts, as per the agreed business plan with the EFL.

"Ruben Selles sees his side drop to 21st in the league. Although Selles will be disappointed, this is his first real managerial opportunity beyond his Southampton spell, so it’s difficult to see where he would go if he decided to leave."

He continued: "So it’s just a case of he’s got to get on with his job. He would have known the obstacles that he would’ve had to face when taking the job. The problems that Reading have had, and the chairman have had have been well documented.

"Hopefully, even with all the off-field issues, he can make a success of the job."

Should Ruben Selles stay at Reading?

This is Selles' first real break in management after his interim spell with the Saints and success at Reading would shine on his CV given the off-field issues.

The Spanish coach oversaw a fantastic summer transfer window that saw a myriad of talented players added to his pool. The services of promising young prospects like Ben Elliott, Charlie Savage, Dom Ballard, and Paul Mukairu were all secured. A number seasoned professionals were also added as David Button, Harlee Dean and Lewis Wing were brought in.

So, a squad with significant potential has been built, which makes success very achievable despite the off-pitch issues. Selles would be held in very high esteem by the Royals' faithful if he was to stick it out and spearhead a strong League One campaign.

Selles appears to remain fully committed, as he told Reading Today that he has no plans to walk away.

He said: “I'm not planning to walk away at any point. My mind is here. My brain, my soul, everything is here and I’m wishing to get the very best of the team and the best results for the club."