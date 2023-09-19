Highlights Blackburn Rovers and Italian club Lecce are both interested in Birmingham City's young talent Jordan James, who has been in high demand.

Despite his young age, James has already made a significant impact for Birmingham City and the Welsh national team.

It is imperative for Birmingham City to keep hold of James, as his value and potential will only continue to grow.

Blackburn Rovers are one of two clubs eyeing a move for Birmingham City starlet, Jordan James.

According to Alan Nixon, the 19-year-old is a man in high demand, as Rovers are competing with Italian outfit, Lecce for his signature.

The Lancashire side managed to fend off interest from Everton and Newcastle United to keep their very own midfield prospect, Adam Wharton, at the club in the summer. However, James may still be needed to add some much-needed depth Jon Dahl Tomasson's arsenal.

James has enjoyed a wonderful career in the second city so far, coming through the youth system and establishing himself as a useful option to the first team.

Last term, he featured 33 times as the Blues slumped to a 17th place finish. This time around, things seem different, as City made a number of exciting acquisitions in the summer which has prompted a very strong start to the season. They have won three, drawn two and lost just one.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Despite his young age, James has also managed to break onto the scene for the Welsh national team. He has played four times for the Dragons and made his debut as a late substitute in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia. One minute after his introduction, Wales equalised through Nathan Broadhead.

What are Carlton Palmer's thoughts on Jordan James' future?

Former Sheffield Wednesday man and England international, Carlton Palmer, addressed Jordan James' future, and how Birmingham should act.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “Blackburn are interested in signing Birmingham City youngster, Jordan James. Birmingham are sat in sixth place in the Championship after a terrific start to the season. They suffered their first defeat against Watford at the weekend. Watford scored twice in added on time after Birmingham had a man sent off."

"James is only 19, has already made 66 appearances for Birmingham and has a very bright future ahead of him, which he clearly showed whilst on duty for his country, Wales. He’s only going to get better."

"After losing Jobe Bellingham, if they are serious about being successful, then it is imperative that they keep him [James]. His value and stock will continue to grow," Palmer added.

Should Birmingham City keep hold of Jordan James?

There are a number of reasons why Birmingham should try their hardest to keep James at the club.

He may not command a consistent spot in the first team just yet, but that time will definitely come if he stays. Krystian Bielik and Ivan Sunjic have been the two names occupying the middle areas in every single Championship team that John Eustace has named so far this season, however, this is unsustainable over a 46-game campaign, and will be altered at times.

Furthermore, just holding onto James for another 12 months could see his value skyrocket. Birmingham may accept that the teenager might not be with the club for the long-term, but in that case, they would be best waiting until his value has increased before selling.

They have recently offloaded 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland, so they should not repeat the same mistake by allowing James to move to Blackburn.