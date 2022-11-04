Carlton Palmer shares high praise for Key Burnley duo amidst immaculate run of form

Burnley sit top of the Championship pile and are without a second-tier defeat since gameweek three, with Vincent Kompany enjoying an excellent start to managerial life in England.

The Clarets scored twice in additional time to secure a 3-2 victory over Rotherham United on Wednesday evening, and whilst they have gained many plaudits from the way they operate when dominating the ball, they displayed excellent levels of grit to grind out all three points.

Burnley are now five points clear at the top of the league and are 10 points above Swansea City who are just outside of the play-off positions.

Sharing his thoughts on the Clarets, and particularly focussing on the impact of Kompany and his assistant Craig Bellamy, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “You’ve got to give Vincent Kompany and Craig Bellamy a lot of props.

“When your side goes out to play, you want to see the manager in the side and you see that now in Burnley. They’re a good footballing side but you can see they’ve got that resilience about them. They’re winning games late on.

“It’s a fantastic run they’ve been on. Five wins, one draw in the last six games.

“And at the start of the season, when we looked at the players that they were losing, the quality of the players that left the football club, I thought they’d be there or thereabouts around the playoffs but not really for the automatics.”

The verdict

There is no denying that Burnley are showing all the desirable traits of a successful team at the moment, however, there is a lot of football left to play.

They are now the team to beat and that adds a different kind of pressure to their preparation but it is hard to argue that all the signs are looking positive.

A team full of bright individuals who play an exciting brand of dominant football, they also work relentlessly and intelligently out of possession.

There are plenty more tests out there for Burnley but they have another chance to deal a significant blow to a promotion-chasing rival when they make the trip to Sheffield United tomorrow.