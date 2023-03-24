Sheffield Wednesday saw their five-month unbeaten run come to an end midweek, with Barnsley running out as 4-2 winners at Oakwell.

It was a result that when combined with Plymouth Argyle's 2-0 victory at Accrington Stanley, saw the Owls drop back down to second place and open up the automatic promotion race.

Sitting on 78 points from 36 league games thus far, Sheffield Wednesday are just two points off the Pilgrims in top-spot, whilst possessing two games in hand.

In the context of the automatic promotion race, the Owls are three points above Ipswich Town in third, and they still have a game in hand on the Tractor Boys, with Barnsley being six points off their Yorkshire rivals.

Tasked with returning to winning ways against bottom of the league, is a trip to Forest Green Rovers that comes next for Darren Moore and Co. with the Gloucestershire club 13 points adrift of League One safety.

Providing a score prediction ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Forest Green, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "It was a difficult result for Sheffield Wednesday to take midweek against Barnsley and they will be looking to bounce back at Forest Green.

"But, it wont be easy against Forest Green. I know people think that just because they're at the bottom of the league, and with five defeats and one draw in their last six games, but I don't expect it to be a walk in the park.

"Sheffield Wednesday, usually, are very, very good defensively, so I expect them to keep a clean sheet and win the game in a tight encounter, 1-0."

The verdict

On paper, it is a very good game for the Owls to get straight back to winning ways with the Green Army showing no signs that they can get themselves back in contention for staying in the league.

Winless in their last 16 league games and without a win since the turn of the year, it is difficult to see the bottom club getting anything out of this one.

Whilst it was a defeat for the Owls during the week, Barnsley's fantastic performance displayed that even the better teams need to be at their vest best to secure a positive result against Moore's side

Interestingly, Sheffield Wednesday have followed up every defeat this season with a win and it will be no shock if this trend persists this weekend.