Carlton Palmer has backed Coventry City to beat Middlesbrough over two legs and progress to the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Palmer has highlighted the Sky Blues' recent form and record on the road as important factors.

Mark Robins' side confirmed their place in the play-offs with a 1-1 draw away at Boro on the final day of the Championship season.

Gus Hamer put Coventry ahead but Cameron Archer equalised just before the break and neither side was able to find a winner in the second half.

It means that fourth-place Boro will take on the Sky Blues, who finished fifth, in the play-off semi-final. The first leg will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena at midday on Sunday 14th May while the reverse fixture is scheduled for 8pm on Wednesday 17th May.

The winner will meet either Luton Town or Sunderland in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday 27th May.

Carlton Palmer's offers Coventry City play-off boost

Boro are likely to be favourites for the two-legged tie but Palmer believes that Coventry could come out on top.

Speaking to Football League World, he's tipped the Sky Blues to get past Boro and book their place at Wembley.

"I think it will be a tight affair," he explained. "I think huge credit should go to both managers for what they've achieved so far this season.

"Middlesbrough play the second leg at home and that's always a big factor. Form-wise, you'd have to go with Coventry, with two wins and a draw in their last three and they're good on the road.

"For Boro, it's two defeats and one draw in their last three. Normally, I go for the team that is at home in the deciding leg but Mark Robins' side are good away from home so I just fancy them."

Coventry City's away form

The Sky Blues have got the sixth-best away record in the Championship, with 30 points from 23 games, but it's their form on the road in the final months of the season that has been so impressive.

Robins' side haven't lost an away game since the start of February - winning four and drawing five matches on the road since they were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.