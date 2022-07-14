Carlton Palmer shares Cardiff City prediction ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season

Cardiff City made an electric start to the transfer window, with Steve Morison wanting a total squad revamp ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The perks of completing the majority of their business so early on is that they have had a large chunk of the summer to adapt to Morison’s ideas for the 2022/23 season.

After what was a below-par campaign for the Bluebirds last time out, Morison will be hoping that his new-look Cardiff side can thrive in the second tier this time around.

Speaking to Football League World about how he expects the Bluebirds to fare up this season, Carlton Palmer said: “They struggled last season, Cardiff. They’re making a lot of noises in pre-season, I think they’ve brought in nine or 10 players. They’re talking about getting promotion.

“We’ll have to see. They’re going to have to come a long way from where they were to be at the other end of the table chasing promotion.

I think they’ll be in the lower regions to mid-table.”

The verdict

It is a really difficult situation to try and predict at this stage, given that there is a large part of summer still left to play out.

The Bluebirds have recruited impressively thus far and they have not just added bodies, they have added a balance of quality and youthful talent.

There is certainly scope for the Bluebirds to enjoy the new campaign but with a lot of changes comes a lot of uncertainty.

However, as mentioned above, they have had a large chunk of the summer together to plan and adapt to what Morison requires for the upcoming campaign, something that will boost their chances of starting the season brightly.